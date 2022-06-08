Wednesday Covid Roundup: L.A. County Reports More Than 6000 New Cases

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday a total of eight new deaths and 6,195 new cases countywide, with 152 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,186, county case totals to 3,014,758 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 78,426 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 total 476.

Of the eight new deaths reported today, one person was between the ages of 30-49, one person was between the ages of 50-64, three people were between the ages of 65-79, and three people were among people aged 80 years or older. Of the eight newly reported deaths, all had underlying health conditions.

Wednesdays’s positivity rate is 4.5%.

There are 555 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized. Testing results are available for more than 12,060,276 individuals, with 22% of people testing positive.

Parents Encouraged to Get Their Children Vaccinated

The number of cases among students and staff at LA County K-12 schools continues to increase. For the week ending May 29, there were 7,854 cases in schools across the county; 6,362 were among students and 1,492 among staff. A month prior, for the week ending May 1, there were 4,479 cases, of which, 3,647 were among students and 832 among staff.

Test positivity also doubled this past month at schools. For the week ending June 3, test positivity was 1.2%, compared to 0.5% for the week ending May 6.

For the week ending June 4, there were 12 reported classroom outbreaks (seven in elementary schools, one in a middle school, and four in high schools), Throughout the past month, there have been 15 outbreaks associated with end-of-year field trips, school performances, and special events, such as prom, with over 750 cases among students and staff.

The highest case rate in the county is among teens ages 12-17, with 762 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 teens; this rate is more than double the rate one month ago when there were 363 cases per 100,000 teens. As of June 4, the case rate for children ages 5-11 was 588 per 100,000 children, a 96% increase from one month ago when the case rate was 300 per 100,000 children on May 4.

The high case rates reflect elevated transmission of the Omicron variants among children. And while most children will experience mild illness, unvaccinated children are at increased risk of severe illness and Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C). Over the past 3 months, unvaccinated children ages 12-17 were nearly four times more likely to be hospitalized than vaccinated children in the same age group. Additionally, 65% of vaccine-eligible children with confirmed cases of MIS-C, were unvaccinated.

Since vaccinations provide the best protection against severe illness and MIS-C, parents are urged to make sure that they and their children are up-to-date on their vaccinations and boosters. This week, there are 101 school vaccine clinics scheduled. These sites offer pediatric doses and boosters for children ages five to 11, along with vaccines and boosters for older children and adults.

As a reminder, the Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine available for children ages 5-17, and the primary series of doses (two doses) are administered three to eight weeks apart. Children ages 5-17 can also stay up-to-date on their vaccinations by receiving a booster dose at least five months after they complete their primary series. Note that the vaccine for children ages 5-11 has the same active ingredients as the adult vaccine but is one-third of the dose.

For information, go to VaccinateLACounty.com or Va cunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish) and go to the How to Get Vaccinated webpage, or call the COVID-19 information line at (833) 540-0473 between the hours of 8 am and 8:30 pm seven days a week.

COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are recommended for everyone 5 years old and older to help protect against COVID-19. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites and many community sites where first, second, and third doses are available.

To find a vaccination site near you, or to make an appointment, please visit:

www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) or

www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish).

William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard

The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).

Note: To see the communication process in the event of a positive COVID-19 case, visit https://www.hartdistrict.org/apps/pages/covid-19dashboard.

Schools Community Dashboard

Student Dashboard

Staff Dashboard

Santa Clarita Valley Wednesday Update

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard reported no additional deaths leaving the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the SCV at 476.

The following is the community breakdown per L.A. County’s dashboard:

Santa Clarita: 387

Castaic: 31

Acton: 17

Stevenson Ranch: 15

Unincorporated Canyon Country: 9 (revised from 10)

Agua Dulce: 6

Val Verde: 3 (revised from 4)

Valencia: 2

Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 2

Elizabeth Lake: 1

Newhall: 1

unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

Lake Hughes: 1

SCV Cases

Of the 78,274 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

Santa Clarita: 57,689

Castaic: 8,064

Stevenson Ranch: 4,533

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 2,794

Acton: 1,587

Val Verde: 887

Agua Dulce: 819

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 743

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 339

Elizabeth Lake: 218

Bouquet Canyon: 156

Lake Hughes: 161

Saugus/Canyon Country: 96

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 88

Sand Canyon: 49

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 36

Placerita Canyon: 15

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

California Wednesday

The California Department of Public Health now updates their numbers on Tuesday and Friday. The information below is from the most recent data released Tuesday, June 7.

Vaccinations

– 76,658,096 total vaccines administered.

– 83.6% of the eligible population (5+) has been vaccinated with at least one dose.

– 41,417 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).

Cases

– California has 9,058,902 confirmed cases to date.

-Tuesday’s average case count is 12,244 (average daily case count over 7 days).

– Unvaccinated people are 4.7 times more likely to get COVID-19 than boosted individuals (May 9, 2022 – May 15, 2022).

Testing

– The testing positivity rate is 8.9% (average rate over 7 days).

Hospitalizations

– There are 2,581 hospitalizations statewide.

– There are 276 ICU patients statewide.

– Unvaccinated people are 7.4 times more likely to be hospitalized than boosted individuals (May 9, 2022 – May 15, 2022).

Deaths

– There have been 90,892 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

– COVID-19 claims the lives of 12 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).

– Unvaccinated people are 7.4 times more likely to die than boosted individuals (May 2, 2022 – May 8, 2022).

Health Care Workers

As of June 2, local health departments have reported 162,287 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 580 deaths statewide.

Testing Turnaround Time

The testing turnaround time dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. During the week of May 22 to May 28, the average time patients waited for test results was 0.8 day. During this same time period, 89% of patients received test results in one day and 98% received them within two days.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

As of June 6, there have been 998 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.

Additional Updates

Mask Guidance: Under California’s mask guidance, universal masking is required only in specified higher risk settings like hospitals, public transit and congregate living facilities. Unvaccinated persons are required to mask in all indoor public settings. Fully vaccinated individuals are recommended to continue indoor masking when the risk may be high. Workplaces will continue to follow the COVID-19 prevention standards set by CalOSHA. Local health jurisdictions may implement requirements that are stricter than state guidance.

Slow the Spread: Get Vaccinated and Boosted for COVID-19

The risk for COVID-19 exposure and infection continues as a number of Californians remain unvaccinated and unboosted.

Real-world evidence continues to show that the vaccine is preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Public health officials urge Californians to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.

It is recommended that every vaccinated person 12 years or older should get a booster as long as they received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least five months ago or they received their Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

Vaccination appointments can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov or calling 1-833-422-4255. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those under age 18 to receive a vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about the safe and effective vaccines available for all Californians 5+.

Your Actions Save Lives

Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

Keep California Healthy

Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.

– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.

– If you believe you have been exposed, get tested. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

– Keep gatherings small and outdoors and follow state and local public health guidance.

– Wear a mask and get the most out of masking – an effective mask has both good fit and good filtration.

– Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

– Delay non-essential travel outside of California until you are fully vaccinated. Follow California’s travel advisory.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home from work and school if you feel ill.

– Add your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

– Answer the call or text if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or your local health department tries to connect.

Additional data and udpates:

Tracking COVID-19 in California

State Dashboard – Daily COVID-19 data

County Map – Local data, including tier status and ICU capacity

Data and Tools – Models and dashboards for researchers, scientists, and the public

Blueprint for a Safer Economy– Data for establishing tier status

COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data – Weekly updated Race & Ethnicity data

Cases and Deaths by Age Group – Weekly updated Deaths by Age Group data

Health Equity Dashboard – See how COVID-19 highlights existing inequities in health

Tracking Variants – Data on the variants California is currently monitoring

Safe Schools for All Hub – Information about safe in-person instruction

School Districts Reopening Map – data on public schools and reported outbreaks

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

– Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

– California Department of Public Health

– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

– Spanish

– World Health Organization

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick

Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.

For more information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit Coronavirus (COVID-19) in California.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.

