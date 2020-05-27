Wednesday SCV Air Quality Unhealthy for All

Air quality is unhealthy for all individuals in the Santa Clarita Valley and for sensitive individuals in the East San Gabriel Valley and San Gabriel Mountains on Wednesday, May 26, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.
Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, advises people living or working in these areas with heart disease, asthma or other respiratory diseases to minimize outdoor activities.
Children who have sensitive conditions, including heart disease, asthma, and other chronic respiratory diseases, should not participate in outdoor physical activity and should stay indoors as much as possible.
The National Weather Service predicts a high temperature of 97 Wednesday afternoon, and a high of 92 Thursday.
As Los Angeles County hit the milestone of having helped 3,000 homeless people move from the streets into Project Roomkey hotels and motels in just seven weeks, the Board of Supervisors weighed concrete plans to keep them and other vulnerable populations housed post-pandemic, particularly homeless seniors 65 and older.
United by disdain for the wholesale cuts plotted in the next budget proposal, a bipartisan mix of California lawmakers on Tuesday ripped Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom’s plan to plug the state’s estimated $54 billion pandemic-induced shortfall.
The Canyon Theatre Guild, an iconic nonprofit arts organization based in Old Town Newhall, is celebrating its 50th anniversary which includes five $500 scholarship awards to graduating high school seniors pursuing higher education.
The California Air Resources Board has reached a settlement of $1,927,800 with American Honda Motor Co., Inc. to resolve clean-air violations related to the sale of small off-road engines in the state.
The Trump administration announced plans to allow oil and gas development on a national monument that is home to grassland, endangered species and unspoiled wilderness stashed in between the most populous parts of the state.
Los Angeles County gave the green light Tuesday to the immediate reopening of retail establishments countywide, as well as in-person worship. Additionally, the county will petition Gov. Gavin Newsom Wednesday to approve the reopening of in-person dining and beauty salons.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 1,843 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 1,135 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
While no scheduled reopening date for Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor in Valencia has been announced, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world’s largest regional theme park company, and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, recently announced the launch of an innovative, new guest reservation system.
While considering a motion Tuesday that asks the state to allow cities and/or regions to determine their own reopening process, Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas asked for the motion to be tabled so the subject could be taken up in closed session.
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that counties that have attested to meeting the criteria for accelerated re-opening may re-open hair salons and barbershops with modifications such as mandatory face coverings for both barbers or stylists and clients.
Acting on a motion by Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas and Board Chair Kathryn Barger, the Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to appoint – for the first time – an Inspector General to oversee skilled nursing facilities, which account for more than half of all deaths from COVID-19 in Los Angeles County.
Eclipse Theatre is a new nonprofit to Santa Clarita that has brought local actors and creators together virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic to entertain the community with Greek-themed parodies and sketches.
