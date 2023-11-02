header image

Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Reducing Holiday Disruptions with Vaccines
| Thursday, Nov 2, 2023

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health logoThe Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 96 new cases and one additional death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.

Public Health is now reporting COVID-19 data once a week. This is the most recent data from Nov. 2.

This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 36,908, case totals to 3,816,022 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 102,126 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 rise to 576.

Reduce Disruptions over the Holidays; Stay Up-to-Date on COVID-19 and Flu Vaccination Before Thanksgiving Holiday

Public Health wants to make sure all residents know they are eligible for a new, updated COVID-19 vaccine and now is the time to get vaccinated against COVID and flu to reduce the chance of getting very sick or having to cancel plans this holiday season.

Many people may hear that there is a new updated COVID-19 vaccine and think they already were updated earlier this year with the bivalent booster. However, if a person has not been vaccinated since September 2023, they are not up to date. They should consider getting the updated COVID-19 vaccine soon to increase protection from severe illness before gathering with family and friends for Thanksgiving. It may take up to two weeks for the body to build-up maximum protection against COVID-19 after vaccination, so it is good to plan ahead.

Vaccines provide protection from infectious diseases that can lead to severe illness for individuals, especially those who are more vulnerable. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the first 10 months that first COVID-19 vaccines became available, they saved more than 200,000 lives and prevented more than 1.5 million hospitalizations in the United States.

In Los Angeles County, more than 540,000 doses of the updated COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, and among people 65 and older, 15 percent have received the newest COVID-19 vaccine. For people ages 12 to 64, uptake is currently lower, about 5 percent. Public Health is working to make sure more people know about the updated vaccine, its benefits and that they are eligible.

In Los Angeles County over the past 30 days, people who were vaccinated against COVID-19 were three times less likely to be hospitalized and 3.4 times less likely to die. While many people in Los Angeles County recognize the benefits of the vaccine, there may be confusion on whether this updated vaccine is needed.

Unfortunately, just like protection from a previous COVID-19 infection wanes over a few months, scientists have learned that vaccine protection also wanes over time. Similar to flu, because different strains of COVID-19 virus circulate each year, updated vaccines are needed to maximize protection. This is especially true for those who are most likely to experience severe illness if infected, including people who are older, very young children and people with chronic or underlying health conditions.

The updated vaccine is for everyone six months and older, made to target strains that are circulating now, specifically the XBB lineage of the Omicron variant – which accounts for 99 percent of sequenced specimens in Los Angeles County.

As of the most recent specimen sequencing in Los Angeles County, the XBB sub strain EG.5 accounted for 35 percent of sequenced specimens. The next most dominant strain was HV.1, a descendant of EG.5, accounting for 8 percent of sequenced specimens followed by XBB.2.3 and XBB.1.16.6, each accounting for 7 percent of specimens.

Public Health encourages residents to have conversations with friends and family and make sure they know they are eligible for the updated vaccine. Mobile vaccine teams are out in the county and are listed in search at myturn.ca.gov. This is a great chance for the entire family to be vaccinated, and to invite neighbors and friends.

Between Oct. 28 and Nov. 3, there are 220 Mobile Vaccination Events scheduled in Los Angeles County with 72 percent taking place in areas with lower access to health resources.

If Los Angeles County residents have questions about vaccines, where to get vaccination or how to get tested, the Public Health Call Center remains open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to answer COVID-19-related questions at 1-833-540-0473. Public Health staff can connect callers with resources and help people schedule vaccination appointments, including in-home vaccinations for those that are homebound.

In Los Angeles County, based on data through Oct. 21, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Hospital Admission Level is Low at 4.2 new COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 people.

Public Health reports COVID-19 data weekly. The following table shows case, wastewater, emergency department, hospitalization and death data in Los Angeles County over the past four weeks.

LACountyCOVIDReport

 

A wide range of data and dashboards on COVID-19 from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health are available on the Public Health website at http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov including:

COVID-19 Locations & Demographics (data by demographic characteristics and geography, active outbreaks, and citations)

 – COVID-19 Response Plan

 – COVID-19 Vaccinations

 – Skilled Nursing Facility Metrics

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

 – Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

– California Department of Public Health: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

– CDC Spanishhttps://espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

– World Health Organization https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

– LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard

Since the State of Emergency has been lifted, the William S. Hart Union High School District will no longer be posting dashboard information.

Santa Clarita Valley Update

As of 2:30 p.m. Thursday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard reported one additional death from COVID-19 in Acton, bringing the total number of deaths in the SCV to 576.

NOTE: As of Dec. 20, 2022, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health switched to a new geocoding process to improve the accuracy and completeness of geocoded data. Geocoding is the process of assigning an address to specific geographic coordinates (latitude/longitude). As a result, approximately 1,500 cases (0.04%) were removed from the cumulative count as they were determined to be out of jurisdiction with the improved geocoding. The switch to this improved process also resulted in minor changes to cumulative case/death counts by Supervisor District, Service Planning Area, city/community, and area poverty categories.

The following is the community breakdown per L.A. County’s dashboard:

Santa Clarita: 469

Castaic: 31 (revised from 33)

Acton: 20

Stevenson Ranch: 19

Unincorporated Canyon Country: 11

Agua Dulce: 8

Val Verde: 6

Elizabeth Lake: 4

Lake Hughes: 2

Valencia: 2

Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 2

Newhall: 1

Unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

SCV Cases

Of the 102,222 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 75,343

Castaic: 9,967

Stevenson Ranch: 6,186

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 3,870

Acton: 2,072

Val Verde: 1,247

Agua Dulce: 1,021

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 965

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 354

Elizabeth Lake: 294

Bouquet Canyon: 212

Lake Hughes: 208

Saugus/Canyon Country: 151

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 108

Sand Canyon: 64

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 45

Placerita Canyon: 24

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

California By the Numbers

The most updated data as of Oct. 27:

COVIDCalifornia

New hospital admissions updated Oct. 27, at 9:36 a.m., with data from Oct. 21.

Deaths and tests updated Oct. 27, at 9:36 a.m., with data from Oct. 24.

For more California data, click [here].
