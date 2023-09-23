Wilk Announces $5M Sustainable Groundwater Grant to SCV Water

California State Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, is pleased to announce that the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has been awarded $5 million to improve sustainable groundwater use and storage through the California Department of Water Resources Sustainable Groundwater Management Grant Program.
“SCV Water is committed to providing a reliable water source for our valley that will ensure our future,” said Wilk. “While it is a new agency, SCV Water has already received many accolades and I am so pleased to see them receive the grant for this important work.”
Department of Water Resources recently announced it is awarding $187 million in grants to improve sustainable groundwater use and storage through its Sustainable Groundwater Management Grant Program. The funding will support 103 individual projects in 32 groundwater sub-basins overall, including those that affect Tribes and underrepresented communities.
This is the second phase of Sustainable Groundwater Management grants. The first phase, completed in 2022, awarded $150 million to 20 agencies responsible for critically overdrafted basins.
William S. Hart Union High School District Teacher of the Year Casey Cuny has been honored as one of the top 16 teachers in the county of Los Angeles by the Los Angeles County Office of Education. He is now officially nominated for the California Teacher of the Year.
The William S. Hart Union High School District Golden Oak Adult School, a pillar of lifelong learning and community support, will celebrate its 75th anniversary with a special celebration on Thursday, Oct. 26.
Last Saturday, I was heartbroken to learn of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer's murder. The 30-year-old Sheriff's deputy's life was taken from him as he was sitting in his patrol car just outside the Palmdale Sheriff's Station.
Help beautify Canyon Country on Saturday, Oct. 7, 9 a.m. to noon, during Canyon Country Community Day. Volunteers will help city of Santa Clarita staff paint walls and re-mulch the parkways on Whites Canyon Road between Stillmore Street and Nadal Street.
Cultural events, local history, incredible art, engaging programs for children, what would you like to see in a possible Santa Clarita Museum and Cultural Center? The City of Santa Clarita is exploring the possibility of developing a Museum and Cultural Center to showcase the community’s rich history, cultural heritage and to celebrate the diversity of the city.
Los Angeles County is one of the most diverse counties in the country and the Sheriff’s Department is committed to equally protecting the rights of every member of the community regardless of their race, religion, ethnicity, sexual orientation, physical disability, mental disability, or gender.
LOS ANGELES (CN) — Kevin Eduardo Cataneo Salazar, the man accused of shooting to death Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.
A Santa Monica man has agreed to plead guilty to breaking federal law by allowing his cryptocurrency-cash exchange company to help scammers and drug traffickers launder millions of dollars in criminal proceeds through his business, including Bitcoin kiosks in Santa Clarita, the Justice Department announced Wednesday.
