May 16: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is holding an in-person meeting Thursday, May 16, at 5:30 p.m.

The Committee is scheduled to discuss the May 2024 legislative report.

The full agenda packet is available [here].

Note: The public may participate either by phone or virtually through Zoom Webinar (Zoom link below).

If you join in person, please note that the Agency is following all COVID-19 requirements and guidelines but cannot guarantee your health. Please use your own discretion to protect yourself from exposure.

Members of the public unable to attend this meeting may submit comments either in writing to ekang@scvwa.org or by mail to Eunie Kang, executive assistant, Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, 26501 Summit Circle, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. All written comments received before 4 p.m. the day of the meeting will be distributed to the Committee members and posted on the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency website prior to the start of the meeting. Anything received after 4 p.m. the day of the meeting will be made available at the meeting, if practicable, and posted on the SCV Water website the following day. All correspondence with comments, including letters or emails, will be posted in their entirety. (Public comments take place during Item 2 of the Agenda and before each Item is considered. Please see the Agenda for details.)

This meeting will be recorded and the audio recording for all Committee meetings will be posted to yourSCVwater.com within three business days from the date of the Committee meeting.

Disclaimer: Attendees should be aware that while the Agency is following all applicable requirements and guidelines regarding

COVID-19, the Agency cannot ensure the health of anyone attending a Committee meeting. Attendees should therefore use

their own judgment with respect to protecting themselves from exposure to COVID-19.

If you are participating virtually, please be aware of the possibility of feedback/echoing if you are logged in to multiple devices at the same time. Please use either the link or the dial-in number to join the meeting; do not use both unless you do not have audio on your computer/device, in which case you can call in to hear the meeting. Thank you.

Meeting information:

Start Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location:

Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency

Engineering Services Section (ESS) Boardroom

26521 Summit Circle

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

Please click on the link to join the meeting virtually https://scvwa.zoomgov.com/j/1607067493.

If you join by phone (toll free): 1-833-568-8864

Webinar ID: 160 706 7493

