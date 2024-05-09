header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 9
1990 - Gene Autry's elderly horse, Champion, put to sleep; buried at Melody Ranch [story]
Champion
May 16: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
| Thursday, May 9, 2024

SCV Water Public OutreachThe Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is holding an in-person meeting Thursday, May 16, at 5:30 p.m.

The Committee is scheduled to discuss the May 2024 legislative report.

The full agenda packet is available [here].

Note: The public may participate either by phone or virtually through Zoom Webinar (Zoom link below).

If you join in person, please note that the Agency is following all COVID-19 requirements and guidelines but cannot guarantee your health. Please use your own discretion to protect yourself from exposure.

Members of the public unable to attend this meeting may submit comments either in writing to ekang@scvwa.org or by mail to Eunie Kang, executive assistant, Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, 26501 Summit Circle, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. All written comments received before 4 p.m. the day of the meeting will be distributed to the Committee members and posted on the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency website prior to the start of the meeting. Anything received after 4 p.m. the day of the meeting will be made available at the meeting, if practicable, and posted on the SCV Water website the following day. All correspondence with comments, including letters or emails, will be posted in their entirety. (Public comments take place during Item 2 of the Agenda and before each Item is considered. Please see the Agenda for details.)

This meeting will be recorded and the audio recording for all Committee meetings will be posted to yourSCVwater.com within three business days from the date of the Committee meeting.

Disclaimer: Attendees should be aware that while the Agency is following all applicable requirements and guidelines regarding
COVID-19, the Agency cannot ensure the health of anyone attending a Committee meeting. Attendees should therefore use
their own judgment with respect to protecting themselves from exposure to COVID-19.

If you are participating virtually, please be aware of the possibility of feedback/echoing if you are logged in to multiple devices at the same time. Please use either the link or the dial-in number to join the meeting; do not use both unless you do not have audio on your computer/device, in which case you can call in to hear the meeting. Thank you.

Meeting information:

Start Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location:

Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency

Engineering Services Section (ESS) Boardroom

26521 Summit Circle

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

Please click on the link to join the meeting virtually https://scvwa.zoomgov.com/j/1607067493.

If you join by phone (toll free): 1-833-568-8864

Webinar ID: 160 706 7493
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
05-09-2024 SCV Water Announces 2024 Gladbach Scholarship Recipient
05-09-2024 May 16: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
05-08-2024 SCV Chamber Launches Podcast: ‘The Voice(s) of Business’
05-07-2024 May 13: SCV Water Holds Special Board Meeting
05-07-2024 Princess Cruises Announces Return to San Juan, Puerto Rico
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Marsha McLean | Igniting Change with Bike to Work Challenge
As spring blooms, it brings with it a renewed sense of opportunity to embrace the fresh air and physical activity that comes with the season.
Marsha McLean | Igniting Change with Bike to Work Challenge
SCV Water Announces 2024 Gladbach Scholarship Recipient
SCV Water, in partnership with the Association of California Water Agencies, is proud to announce that the 2024 Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship has been awarded to California State University, San Marcos student Krisha Pedraza.
SCV Water Announces 2024 Gladbach Scholarship Recipient
SCV Community Leaders Awarded Nextdoor Foundation Microgrants
The Nextdoor Kind Foundation announced Thursday the recipients of 100 microgrants awarded to community leaders in Los Angeles County, including four from Santa Clarita, to fund initiatives that uplift their neighborhoods.
SCV Community Leaders Awarded Nextdoor Foundation Microgrants
May 16: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is holding an in-person meeting Thursday, May 16, at 5:30 p.m.
May 16: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
May 10: Central Park Parking Lots to Close for Country Music Festival
The city of Santa Clarita announced all parking lots at Central Park will be closed Friday, May 10, due to the Boots in the Park Country Music Festival.
May 10: Central Park Parking Lots to Close for Country Music Festival
L.A. County Homeless Mortality Rate Plateaus
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has released its fifth annual report on mortality among people experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles County.
L.A. County Homeless Mortality Rate Plateaus
COC Launching Eight-Week Focused Classes
Students enrolling in the College of the Canyons Fall 2024 semester will notice a new course type featured in the class schedule: Focused Classes.  
COC Launching Eight-Week Focused Classes
LASD Deputies Receive State’s Medal of Valor
Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies Shane Seacord, Grant Roth and Sergeant Eric Lee of LASD Emergency Services Detail, Air Rescue 5 crew received the California State Medal of Valor award Wednesday.
LASD Deputies Receive State’s Medal of Valor
Share the Road During Bicycle Safety Month
May is National Bicycle Safety Month, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is encouraging everyone to get active and safely take bike rides while at the same time reminding drivers to be on the lookout for more people biking and walking.
Share the Road During Bicycle Safety Month
Today in SCV History (May 9)
1990 - Gene Autry's elderly horse, Champion, put to sleep; buried at Melody Ranch [story]
Champion
Ocean Water Warning For May 8
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters. 
Ocean Water Warning For May 8
Oct. 18: Via Bash Returns with ‘Color My World’
The Valley Industry Association will host the annual VIA BASH with this year's theme of Color My World on Oct. 18
Oct. 18: Via Bash Returns with ‘Color My World’
L.A. County Library Observes Mental Health Awareness Month
L.A. County Library is deeply committed to the mental health and wellbeing of all its neighbors.
L.A. County Library Observes Mental Health Awareness Month
County Captures 96.3 Billion Gallons of Stormwater
More than 96.3 billion gallons of stormwater were captured and stored within LA County’s reservoirs and delivered to spreading grounds for recharge of groundwater aquifers since Oct. 2023 when the storm season began.
County Captures 96.3 Billion Gallons of Stormwater
Federal Enforcement Begins of REAL ID May 2025
More than 17.4 million Californians now have a REAL ID, an increase of 139,605 from April 2024 according to the Department of Motor Vehicles.
Federal Enforcement Begins of REAL ID May 2025
CSUN’s Inaugural CIPHER Symposium Returns to Soraya
Don’t miss out on Wednesday, May 8,  from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. when California State University, Northridge’s Center for the Interdisciplinary Pursuit of Hip-Hop Elevation & Research Symposium will feature live hip-hop performances, DJ’s, dancers, graffiti installations, food trucks, and more.
CSUN’s Inaugural CIPHER Symposium Returns to Soraya
SCV Chamber Launches Podcast: ‘The Voice(s) of Business’
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce today announced the launch of its newest initiative, "The Voice(s) of Business" podcast in partnership with SCAN Media, LLC and 95Visual.
SCV Chamber Launches Podcast: ‘The Voice(s) of Business’
Today in SCV History (May 8)
1875 - John F. Powell, an Irish immigrant, becomes Justice of the Peace [story]
John F. Powell
June 8: Bark in the Park at Castaic Lake
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation in cooperation with Friends of Castaic Lake will host Bark in the Park on Saturday, June 8 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
June 8: Bark in the Park at Castaic Lake
Schiavo Announces Key Progress on Legislation Package
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, announced that 18 of her bills have successfully passed out of their respective Assembly policy committees, with most now moving to the Assembly Appropriations Committee.
Schiavo Announces Key Progress on Legislation Package
Free Life Skills Classes for SCV Youth
A 10-week Life Skills course underwritten by the Old West Masonic Lodge No. 813 in Newhall will be offered free to Santa Clarita Valley youth.
Free Life Skills Classes for SCV Youth
May 13: SCV Water Holds Special Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold a special board meeting on Monday, May 13 at 6 p.m. Board meetings have been temporarily relocated to the SCV Water Agency Training Room location at 23780 Pine St., Newhall, CA 91321.
May 13: SCV Water Holds Special Board Meeting
May 10: Keanu Reeves, Gina Prince Bythewood CalArts Graduation Honorees
The 2024 California Institute of the Arts graduation ceremony will be held Friday, May 10 on the Valencia campus of CalArts. Honorary Degree recipients will include actor Keanu Reeves and director/writer/producer Gina Prince Bythewood.
May 10: Keanu Reeves, Gina Prince Bythewood CalArts Graduation Honorees
SCVNews.com