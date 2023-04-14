Wilk Appointed to Serve on Little Hoover Commission

California State Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) has been appointed by the Senate Committee on Rules to serve on the Little Hoover Commission, California’s independent oversight agency.

“Government transparency and efficiency have been two of my top legislative priorities since arriving in Sacramento. It is an honor to be appointed to a commission whose mandate parallels my interests so closely,” said Wilk. “I look forward to working with my fellow commissioners to ensure Californians have a government that works as efficiently and effectively as possible!”

Formally known as the Milton Marks “Little Hoover” Commission on California State Government Organization and Economy, the organization was founded in 1962 to make recommendations to the governor and legislature on ways to improve state operations and efficiency.

Per the commission’s website, areas of focus include how the state may:

–Improve outcomes of its programs.

–Increase government transparency.

–Reduce spending without sacrificing services.

–Eliminate duplication or wasteful practices.

–Consolidate services or abolish, create and reorganize government to better meet the needs of Californians.

To learn more about the Little Hoover Commission click here.

Wilk represents the 21st Senate District, which includes the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor valleys.

