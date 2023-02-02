Wilk to Serve as Vice Chair of Senate Judiciary Committee

State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Thursday he has been asked to serve as vice chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee. He was originally appointed to the Committee last month.

“It is an honor to be elevated by the Pro Tem to serve as the vice chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee,” Wilk said. “The Committee oversees many areas, such as privacy and consumer protection, that impact our lives on a daily basis. I look forward to working with the Committee’s Chair and its members to ensure the rights of Californians are protected.”

In addition, Wilk announced his reappointment to the Joint Committee on the Arts.

“California is literally a ‘state of art.’ We are the epicenter of the entertainment industry, and artists of all genres – theater, film, fine arts, music and graphic design – call California home,” said Wilk. “I look forward to continuing my advocacy for a strong presence of the arts in our schools and communities.”

Wilk recently announced a number of other committee assignments for the 2023-24 legislative session. You can click [here] to learn more.

###

Scott Wilk represents the 21st Senate District, which includes the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor valleys. You can learn more about Scott by visiting his website.

