Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
56°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 14
1931 - Season's first major storm deposits 9 inches of snow in Newhall, 10 in Saugus [story]
1931 snowfall
19 Year Old Santa Clarita Girl Shines at US Africa Summit in Washington DC
| Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
Water drop


Against the backdrop of the US – Africa Summit initiated by the Biden Administration, President George Weah of Liberia met on the summits first day with the young Californian global envoy, Zuriel Oduwole in Washington DC, to hear first-hand her ideas on the areas of gender development and the climate issue.

Open to building partnerships that can make a measurable difference in Liberia, President George Weah first congratulated Zuriel on her award received earlier in September, presented to her by the 8th Secretary General of the UN, Ban Ki-Moon, for her measurable development work over the last 10 years.

President Weah reiterated to Zuriel his concerns about the little attention being paid to smaller nations, when it comes to the climate challenge, especially since smaller nations contribute a very small percentage of the green-house gases, compared to larger economies, who also seen to have louder voices and longer reaches, in receiving climate mitigation support and assistance.

Zuriel, who also has the ears of some G7 leaders, hopes to visit Liberia in the near future at the invitation of the government, to see, learn and experience the challenges, before proffering her solution in the gender area and climate challenges facing the nation.

Focusing on girl’s education advocacy, global peace and now the climate challenge currently perturbing our planet today, the 19-year-old LA County native has sat down with over 33 world leaders, from Malta to Kenya, Ghana to Croatia, Tanzania, Fiji, Malawi, Samoa, Jamaica, Bahamas, Guyana, Egypt and many more, offering her unique insight in areas valuable to our world’s gender equity, peace and sustainable development.
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Urgent Need for Blood Donors, Give the Gift of Life
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022
Urgent Need for Blood Donors, Give the Gift of Life
In partnership with the American Red Cross, the city of Santa Clarita has held nine blood drives in 2022, collecting 333 units of blood, which is enough blood to potentially save 999 lives! While that number is impressive, there is still an ongoing, critical shortage and the city encourages residents to make a life-saving appointment today. Luckily, there will be two more chances to contribute before the end of the year.
FULL STORY...
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 18 New Deaths in L.A. County, No Deaths in SCV
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 18 New Deaths in L.A. County, No Deaths in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 18 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,934 new cases countywide and 68 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
The Painted Turtle Announces 2023 Camp Calendar
The Painted Turtle is looking ahead and is happy to share the 2023 Camp Calendar and that Spring Volunteer, Summer Volunteer, and Summer Staff applications are now open.
The Painted Turtle Announces 2023 Camp Calendar
Registration Open for COC’s Spring 2023 Semester
Students interested in upgrading their skills or transferring to a four-year university still have time to register for the College of the Canyons Spring 2023 semester, which begins Monday, Feb. 6.
Registration Open for COC’s Spring 2023 Semester
Today in SCV History (Dec. 14)
1931 - Season's first major storm deposits 9 inches of snow in Newhall, 10 in Saugus [story]
1931 snowfall
Urgent Need for Blood Donors, Give the Gift of Life
In partnership with the American Red Cross, the city of Santa Clarita has held nine blood drives in 2022, collecting 333 units of blood, which is enough blood to potentially save 999 lives! While that number is impressive, there is still an ongoing, critical shortage and the city encourages residents to make a life-saving appointment today. Luckily, there will be two more chances to contribute before the end of the year.
Urgent Need for Blood Donors, Give the Gift of Life
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 18 New Deaths in L.A. County, No Deaths in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 18 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,934 new cases countywide and 68 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 18 New Deaths in L.A. County, No Deaths in SCV
CDPH: Free COVID-19 Treatments Are Widely Available, But Underutilized
As California faces rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations due to multiple winter respiratory viruses, the California Department of Public Health and the state’s top public health doctor reminds providers and patients that seeking and receiving COVID-19 treatment should be the new normal for anyone who tests positive for COVID-19.
CDPH: Free COVID-19 Treatments Are Widely Available, But Underutilized
Dec. 17: Veteran Services Collaborative Food Drive
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative will be hosting a food drive Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Grocery Outlet located at 19355 Plum Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.
Dec. 17: Veteran Services Collaborative Food Drive
Daytime Paving Work Continues on Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita is alerting drivers that paving work continues on Golden Valley Road between Centre Pointe Parkway and Sierra Highway.
Daytime Paving Work Continues on Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita
California Credit Union Awards Grant to Castaic High School Teacher
Students at Castaic High School recently received a boost for an innovative theater-based project to increase access to Theatre Arts, thanks to funding from California Credit Union through its Fall 2022 Teacher Grant program.
California Credit Union Awards Grant to Castaic High School Teacher
Dec. 14: SCV Water Agency Water Resources, Watershed Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Water Resources and Watershed Committee Meeting will be held 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec 14 at Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Engineering Services Section (ESS) Boardroom, 26521 Summit Circle, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Dec. 14: SCV Water Agency Water Resources, Watershed Committee Meeting
Castaic School Board Elects 2023 Officers
Castaic Union School Board of trustees held their Annual Organizational Meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 12. At the board meeting the board members elected officers and representatives of the board for the 2023 year.
Castaic School Board Elects 2023 Officers
Final Rankings: COC Women’s Volleyball Finishes Season No. 6 in State
After an undefeated run through its conference schedule and a second straight trip the California Community College Athletic Association State Championship Tournament, College of the Canyons finished the 2022 season as the No. 6 ranked team in the state according to the final California Community College Women's Volleyball Coaches Association state ranking released Dec. 5.
Final Rankings: COC Women’s Volleyball Finishes Season No. 6 in State
CalArtians Win at Inaugural Children’s & Family Emmy Awards
This past weekend the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences honored the best in family-friendly television at the inaugural Children’s & Family Emmy Awards. CalArtians picked up several awards at the two-part ceremony, held on Saturday, Dec. 10 (Creative Arts) and Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles.
CalArtians Win at Inaugural Children’s & Family Emmy Awards
Bill Miranda | Give the Gift of Shopping Local for the Holidays
Did you know that the city of Santa Clarita is home to more than 8,000 businesses? From antique stores to service providers to big-box retailers, residents are never far away from finding just what they need here in the city.
Bill Miranda | Give the Gift of Shopping Local for the Holidays
L.A. County Activates, Extends Winter Shelter Program
Extreme cold weather has activated the Augmented Winter Shelter Program for the homeless in areas of Los Angeles County.
L.A. County Activates, Extends Winter Shelter Program
Today in SCV History (Dec. 13)
1900 - Automobile Club of Southern California founded; first car in SCV appeared 1902 [story]
Auto Club Topper
Hope International Hands Lady Mustangs Second Loss of Season
Lexi Hernandez scored 11 points in the final 3:03 of the game, but it wasn't enough as The Master's University lost 85-77 to Hope International in Fullerton Saturday night.
Hope International Hands Lady Mustangs Second Loss of Season
Sweazie Leads Mustangs to GSAC Victory with Career-High 24 Points
Christian Sweazie hit seven 3-pointers on his way to a career-high 24 points to lead The Master's University men's basketball team to an 89-78 GSAC win over Hope International in Fullerton Saturday.
Sweazie Leads Mustangs to GSAC Victory with Career-High 24 Points
The Old Town Junction Named Wilk’s Small Business of the Month
State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, recognizes The Old Town Junction, operated by well-known Santa Clarita Valley top chef Daniel Otto, as December’s Small Business of the Month for the 21st Senate District.
The Old Town Junction Named Wilk’s Small Business of the Month
SCV Chamber Adds New Business Partners
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce recently added new members.
SCV Chamber Adds New Business Partners
Valencia-Based H2scan Receives Approval of Hydrogen Sensor
Valencia-based H2scan, a world leader in providing hydrogen sensors for electric utilities and industrial markets, is the first and only company to receive FM Approval for a hydrogen sensor with its GRIDSCAN 5000 product.
Valencia-Based H2scan Receives Approval of Hydrogen Sensor
Dec. 13: SUSD Organizational/Regular Meeting
The organizational/regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Dec. 13, beginning with open session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by closed session at 9 p.m.
Dec. 13: SUSD Organizational/Regular Meeting
Hart District Scheduled to Discuss Naming Valencia High’s Softball Facility
The William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will hold a regular/organizational meeting Wednesday, Dec. 14, beginning at 7 p.m., followed immediately by a regular meeting of the Hart District's Joint School Financing Authority.
Hart District Scheduled to Discuss Naming Valencia High’s Softball Facility
SCVNews.com
