New Podcast Chronicles Saugus High Band’s Journey to Washington, D.C.

The Saugus High School Marching Centurions are making their way to Washington, D.C., for Memorial Day, but the journey so far has been a bit bumpy. It is a story worth listening to, and available in a limited audio series podcast.
The Saugus High band and color guard has been invited to march in the 2023 Memorial Day parade in the nation’s capital. The members of the band have met adversity over the past six years to reach this point. They have overcome wildfires, a school shooting, a pandemic and remote learning, including practicing and learning new music on Zoom and over video conferencing, to return to competitions and winning awards.
“Oh my goodness, these kids just can’t catch a break,” said Saugus High band director Bob Grigas. “They really can’t.’’
That might have been the case a couple years ago. But the band and color guard have been experiencing some success and are being recognized for their talent and excellence.
The Saugus High School Marching Centurions qualified for the Southern California Schools Band and Orchestra Association championships at Ramona High School in Riverside and finished in sixth place. It was the first time in five years the Saugus band and color guard even competed in the SCSBOA championships. It was the culmination of years of hard work and staying on a path to return to some sort of normalcy.
After performing at championships, the Saugus High band and color guard was recognized and invited to participate in the Memorial Day parade in Washington, D.C. The podcast offers listeners a chance to learn what the members of the band experienced through the past few years. It also offers listeners a chance to help support the band and color guard with travel costs for the trip to Washington, D.C.
We don’t want any students to miss out on this once in a lifetime opportunity due to financial challenges.
The Saugus High School Marching Centurions: Road to Washington podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Amazon Music, Podcast Addict and Castro and all podcast platforms. The first episode was released on Sept. 15 and new episodes will follow bi-weekly through November. Each download supports the Saugus High band and color guard in raising funds to reach the Memorial Day parade.
The Saugus Union School District Board of Trustees will hold a regular in-person meeting Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 6:30 p.m. at Saugus District Education Center, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Santa Clarita residents have a new temporary public art piece to enjoy following the recent installation of “Endangered Fossils,” which is the latest sculpture to join the city of Santa Clarita’s Public Art collection.
Despite misleading reports, the Thin Blue Line flag doesn’t have a long tradition at Saugus High School football games – it was first taken on the field on Aug. 26 of this year, leading to parents raising concerns.
On Saturday, Oct. 29, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station J-Team deputies will be taking part in the “DEA National Drug Take Back Day” between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, 26201 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday two additional deaths from COVID-19 and 85 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 32 deaths and 3,076 new cases countywide.
College of the Canyons student-athletes Presley Williams (women's soccer) and Matthew Swanson (men's soccer) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running from Sept. 26 to Oct. 1.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — California lawmakers will go back to work in a special session in December to discuss levying a windfall tax on oil companies as residents are again paying record prices for gasoline.
The DIPG Advocacy Group, the national advocacy arm of Jack’s Angels, a childhood brain cancer charity in Agua Dulce, is making public a specially prepared presentation on childhood brain cancer. The presentation for the United States House of Representatives Health Subcommittee of Energy and Commerce and the House of Representatives Leadership Team, was aired publicly on Oct. 8 on YouTube. The information was presented by the DIPG Advocacy Group as they make the case for a vote for H.Res.404, the DIPG Awareness Resolution.
Each year the Santa Clarita Artists Association applies for several state and local art grants. The money received from these grants helps support the SCAA Gallery with the $1,000 monthly rent, storage unit $350 rent, as well as provide for professional artists' speaker fees at free general meetings which cost $100 a monthly in rental fees, community art events such as the 2021 high school student exhibit and more.
