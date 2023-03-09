Mom Patricia Oduwole, (far left), Oscar Nominee Angela Bassett, (center), Zuriel Oduwole, (second to right) and Azaliah Oduwole at the TIME Magazine International Women's Day event.

SCV Sisters Invited to TIME Magazine International Women’s Day Event

Uploaded: , Thursday, Mar 9, 2023

By Press Release

TIME Magazine Women of The Year marked International Women’s Day 2023 on Wednesday at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, gathering a powerhouse of global icons to celebrate their work, their steps and their impact around the world as women.

This year’s guests included two young Santa Clarita women: Zuriel Oduwole, 20, who is a filmmaker, education advocate and global diplomat, and her 18-year-old sister and UCLA senior, Azaliah Oduwole, both of whom were invited to attend.

The event honored academy award winner Australian actor Cate Blanchett, to recent 2023 Academy Award nominee and Black Panther star Angela Bassett, and 2023 Golden Globe winning producer Quinta Brunson for Abbotts Elementary, the TIME Women of the Year event captured women who through their craft, have made a measurable and indelible impact in our social lives over the last few years.

For her development work in the areas of girl’s education and girl marriage prevention across Africa and the Caribbean, Zuriel was invited as a segment speaker at the award event to address issues of gender bias. Her younger sister Azaliah, who teaches aspects of a basic film class to unemployed teen girls in Southern and West Africa which they both created, graced the red carpet with her sister, and her mom, Patricia Oduwole.

Other guests at the invitation only event include actors Brooke Shields, Rita Moreno, Kat Graham, Tiffany Haddish and Grace Caroline Currey, Canadian Poet Rupi Kaur, model Olivia Culpo and activist Amanda Nguyen. The organizers hope to honor more women for the event next year.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...