SCV Fourth of July Parade Trophy Winners

The Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade Committee has announced the trophy award winners for the 2024 SCV Fourth of July Parade.
Sweepstakes Award:
Republicans of Santa Clarita
Best of Theme:
Hart High Football
Best Decorated:
Newhall-Canyon Country-Valencia Farmers Markets
Car or Motorcycle Club:
First Place SCV VW Club
Second Place SCF Mini Truck Club
Third Place SCV Corvette Club
Club or Fraternal Float:
First Place Hart High Football
Second Place Metropolitan District Elks
Third Place SFV Marine Corps League
Color Guard:
First Place California Rangers
Second Place Los Angeles Commandery No. 9
Third Place GVHS Color Guard
Commercial Float:
First Place Newhall-Canyon Country-Valencia Farmers Markets
Second Place U.S. Forest Service- Angeles National Forest
Third Place Carter Lite Family
Commercial or Specialized Vehicle:
First Place SCV Carts
Second Place Guardians of Santa Clarita
Third Place SCV Historical Society
Doo-Dah:
First Place Dome Sweet Dome
High School Band/ Drill/ Flag Team:
First Place West Ranch High School Drum Line
Noncommercial Float:
First Place Republicans of Santa Clarita
Second Place Fil-Am Association
Third Place SC Regional Theatre & Canyon Theatre Guild
Religious Float:
First Place Freedom’s Way Baptist Church/ Lighthouse Academy
Second Place Berean Baptist Family Fellowship
Youth Group: (Non-Float)
First Place Dance Studio 84
Second Place Girl Scout Troop 70402
Third Place Saugus High School Cheer & Atheletics
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.