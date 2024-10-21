Ken Striplin | Vote Santa Clarita

|
October 21-22
2007 - Buckweed fire chars 38,356 acres, destroys 21 homes in Canyon Country and Agua Dulce [story]
The city of Santa Clarita is hosting Make A Difference Day on Saturday, Oct. 26, and is looking for residents to volunteer for various projects that benefit local nonprofits, as well as the city.
When the Valencia Vikings entered Foothill League play, the football team had compiled a dismal 0-4 preseason record. Though Valencia had faced some stiff competition, that record did not inspire optimism for foothill league. However, with win after win in league, the team now has an overall record of 4-4 and a sparkling league record of 4-0.
Voting for open Santa Clarita City Council seats will look different this year.
The city of Santa Clarita will hold Spooktacular Community Hike Saturday, Oct. 26, at 9 a.m. at Whitney Canyon, 20303 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, 91321.
Los Angeles County Parks this Halloween season will be transformed into haunted houses and Trick or Treat Villages.
To help understand the needs of the community and determine the best use of Community Development Block Grant funds, the city of Santa Clarita invites residents to participate in the annual Community Needs Assessment survey.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a joint meeting with the Associated Student Government on Oct. 23 at the College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus, Takeda Science Center, Room CCLB 308, 17200 Sierra Hwy., Santa Clarita, CA 91351. The open session will begin at 3:15 p.m.
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce at this spooky Business After Hours Mixer, alongside other business leaders from the Santa Clarita Valley, for an exclusive networking event at Eternal Valley Memorial Park and Mortuary on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Oct. 23, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
Antelope Valley Medical Center, in partnership with CarepathRx have announced the opening of an integrated, comprehensive Infusion Suite to benefit our local patient population located in Lancaster, California.
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation will host the Third Annual Touch-A-Truck event on Satuday, Nov. 2, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Central Park in Saugus.
At Gilchrist Farm this Sunday, Oct. 27, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. the Saugus High School Halloween Band brings seasonal spirit to life with a special performance at the annual Gilchrist Farm Harvest Festival and Pumpkin Patch.
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special closed session meeting Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 5 p.m. in the Carl Boyer Room at City Hall,for property negotiations on three parcels of land in various locations in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Oct. 21 to Saturday, Oct. 26.
1873 - Santa Barbara lawyers Charles Fernald and J.T. Richards purchase Rancho San Francisco (75 square miles of SCV) for $33,000, or 69 cents an acre, in a sheriff's sale [story]
1945 - Acton Hotel, est. 1890, burns down; arson is suspected [story]
Metro, in partnership with the California Department of Transportation, has rescheduled a critical scoping meeting to collect public input on potential improvements to State Route 14, the Antelope Valley Freeway.
In recognition of National Teen Driver Safety Week, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department encourages teens :and their parents to talk about the importance of following the rules of the road and driving responsibly.
With a Red Flag Warning in effect through Saturday, Oct. 19, at 6 p.m., the County of Los Angeles Fire Department has implemented its augmented staffing plan by ordering additional staffing and pre‑deployment of ground and aerial resources throughout the county.
For many years, the dogs cared for by the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control have benefited from the Grooming Gives Hope program.
The city of Santa Clarita acknowledges the progress the residents of Santa Clarita have made embracing organics recycling.
California State University Northridge’s Family Focus Resource Center will be hosting its 11th annual All Abilities Resource Fair on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held in the CSUN University Student Union.
The California Department of Public Health reports a total of 13 human bird flu cases have been confirmed in California. All 13 cases are Central Valley individuals who had direct contact with infected dairy cattle and were confirmed after additional testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
