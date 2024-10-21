Ken Striplin | Vote Santa Clarita

“Voting is the expression of our commitment to ourselves, one another, this world and the future.” — Sharon Salzberg

Voting for open Santa Clarita City Council seats will look different this year. As we prepare for the upcoming elections on Tuesday, Nov. 5, make sure you know how redistricting has changed our local voting landscape, before you cast your ballot.

Following a settlement agreement, the city of Santa Clarita has transitioned to district-based elections for its City Council seats, starting with this year’s 2024 City Council election. In this new system, the city is divided into five districts, allowing voters within each district to cast one vote for a candidate residing in that same area. Santa Clarita has always operated staggered elections, meaning two out of the five seats will be contested in November 2024. Prior to this settlement, all residents had the opportunity to vote for all open Council seats and all eligible residents had the opportunity to run for any open City Council seat.

With our staggered elections, two seats will be open this November – in District 1 and District 3. Given that current Councilmember Jason Gibbs was the sole candidate to file for District 3, the City Council held a special meeting on Aug. 19, and appointed Councilmember Gibbs to the seat for a new four-year term. As a result, voters in District 3 will not see City Council candidate names on their ballot in November, leaving only District 1 voters electing a new Councilmember to represent their district. District 1 encompasses Old Town Newhall and extends eastward to the central part of Canyon Country along Soledad Canyon Road.

Residents in Districts 2, 4 and 5 will get to vote for a City Council candidate who lives in their district during the November 2026 election. You can find out more information about the settlement process by visiting SantaClarita.gov/District-Elections.

This shift to district-based elections not only changes the way we vote but also highlights the significance of civic engagement at the local level. Voting is more than just a right; it is a civic duty and an essential part of our commitment to one another, our community and our future. As citizens of Santa Clarita, the decisions we make at the ballot box have a direct impact on the issues that affect our daily lives, from local infrastructure and public safety to community development and environmental policies. As we prepare for the upcoming election, let’s remember the importance of participation. Your vote matters. It is the most direct way to influence change, ensure accountability and help shape the direction of our city, county, state and country. Each vote represents a voice in our collective future.

For more information about voting, election procedures or to determine which district you live in, visit SantaClarita.gov/City-Clerk/Elections. Let’s make sure that every eligible voter is prepared and empowered to cast their ballot this November.

Ken Striplin is Santa Clarita’s City Manager and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

