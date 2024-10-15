Foothill League Football Teams on the Home Stretch

The weeks have flown by, and the seven Foothill League Football teams only have two, or three, league games left to play, depending on when their bye weeks were/are scheduled. As the end of league approaches, two teams are clearly out front and heading for a clash this Friday, Oct. 18.

Hart has not had a bye week, and leads the league at 4-0. With that bye week and only two games left in league, Hart is in a great position and has an impressive overall record of 7-1. Hart took down Canyon 61-40 on Oct. 10.

Hart and Valencia will battle at College of the Canyons this Friday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. Hart will be the home team. This is a big game for both squads. The Valencia Vikings beat Golden Valley 56-28 on Oct. 10, for an overall record of 3-4. Valencia has three more league games to play, but taking down Hart is key to an opportunity to win the league. Heading into the game with Hart, Valencia’s league record is 3-0.

College of the Canyons’ Cougar Stadium is on the west campus at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. The stadium is on the northwest edge of the campus, near Valencia Boulevard. Parking can be found in lots 7 and 8 off Valencia.

After its loss to Valencia on Oct. 10, Golden Valley (1-2, 5-2) has three league games left to right the ship. The first of those will come when it hosts West Ranch at Canyon High on Friday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. West Ranch (1-2, 3-4) lost to Castaic 28-42 on Oct. 10. Including the game versus Golden Valley, West Ranch has three league games left.

Canyon High School is located at 19300 Nadal St., Canyon Country, CA 91351. The stadium is on the east side of campus. Park in the student lot off Nadal.

After beating West Ranch, Castaic stands at 1-3 in league and 3-5 overall. Castaic will host the Saugus Centurions (1-2, 2-5) at Valencia High on Friday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. Saugus had a bye last week, and so has three league games left. Castaic only has two.

Valencia High School is located at 27801 N. Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355. The football stadium is on the southwest side of the campus, nearest Smyth Drive. Park in the lot off Smyth.

Canyon (1-3, 3-5) has a bye this week, and so has two league games left to play. Canyon scored 40 points in its loss to Hart on Oct. 10, so there is hope for a turnaround.

