October 15
1939 - Second, larger OLPH Catholic Church dedicated on site of first (10th & Walnut, Newhall) [story]
OLPH
Foothill League Football Teams on the Home Stretch
| Tuesday, Oct 15, 2024
November 10, 2017 - Santa Clarita, CA — Valencia High School’s Luring Paialii (33) scores his first of three touchdowns against Great Oak High School Friday, November 10, 2017. Valencia beat Great Oak 54-23 in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division II playoffs at Valencia High School. Photo: Kevin Karzin.

The weeks have flown by, and the seven Foothill League Football teams only have two, or three, league games left to play, depending on when their bye weeks were/are scheduled. As the end of league approaches, two teams are clearly out front and heading for a clash this Friday, Oct. 18.

Hart has not had a bye week, and leads the league at 4-0. With that bye week and only two games left in league, Hart is in a great position and has an impressive overall record of 7-1. Hart took down Canyon 61-40 on Oct. 10.

Hart and Valencia will battle at College of the Canyons this Friday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. Hart will be the home team. This is a big game for both squads. The Valencia Vikings beat Golden Valley 56-28 on Oct. 10, for an overall record of 3-4. Valencia has three more league games to play, but taking down Hart is key to an opportunity to win the league. Heading into the game with Hart, Valencia’s league record is 3-0.

College of the Canyons’ Cougar Stadium is on the west campus at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. The stadium is on the northwest edge of the campus, near Valencia Boulevard. Parking can be found in lots 7 and 8 off Valencia.

After its loss to Valencia on Oct. 10, Golden Valley (1-2, 5-2) has three league games left to right the ship. The first of those will come when it hosts West Ranch at Canyon High on Friday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. West Ranch (1-2, 3-4) lost to Castaic 28-42 on Oct. 10. Including the game versus Golden Valley, West Ranch has three league games left.

Canyon High School is located at 19300 Nadal St., Canyon Country, CA 91351. The stadium is on the east side of campus. Park in the student lot off Nadal.

After beating West Ranch, Castaic stands at 1-3 in league and 3-5 overall. Castaic will host the Saugus Centurions (1-2, 2-5) at Valencia High on Friday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. Saugus had a bye last week, and so has three league games left. Castaic only has two.

Valencia High School is located at 27801 N. Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355. The football stadium is on the southwest side of the campus, nearest Smyth Drive. Park in the lot off Smyth.

Canyon (1-3, 3-5) has a bye this week, and so has two league games left to play. Canyon scored 40 points in its loss to Hart on Oct. 10, so there is hope for a turnaround.
Cougars Cross Country Competes at 3C2A SoCal Preview

Cougars Cross Country Competes at 3C2A SoCal Preview
Monday, Oct 7, 2024
College of the Canyons cross country competed at the annual 3C2A Southern California Preview hosted by Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga on Friday, Oct. 4, with both Cougars squads faring well at the meet, which attracted more than 20 participating programs for each race.which attracted more than 20 participating programs for each race.
FULL STORY...

Rickard’s Hat Trick Wins it for TMU Soccer

Rickard’s Hat Trick Wins it for TMU Soccer
Monday, Oct 7, 2024
Trent Rickard scored his first career hat trick as The Master's men's soccer team defeated the Park-Gilbert Buccaneers 3-0 Saturday, Oct. 5 at Reese Field in Newhall.
FULL STORY...

COC Women’s Soccer Starts Conference, 2-0 Over Glendale

COC Women’s Soccer Starts Conference, 2-0 Over Glendale
Thursday, Oct 3, 2024
College of the Canyons women's soccer opened the Western State Conference, South Division portion of its schedule Tuesday, Oct. 1, with a 2-0 victory over visiting Glendale College.
FULL STORY...
Schiavo, Garcia Urge State of Emergency Chiquita Canyon Declaration
California Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo was joined at a press conference on Tuesday, Oct. 15 by 50 community members and leaders at a press confernece held at Hasley Canyon Park in Castaic to urge Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger to urgently call for a state of emergency related to the health impacts from Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
Governor Signs School Mascot Bill into Law
Dozens of public schools in California will have to find new mascot names after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 3074 on Friay, Sept. 27.
SCV Water Continues Support for Water Champions Program
Earlier this year, Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency launched its Water Champions Program, focused on supporting local businesses as they prioritize efficient water use as part of its overall operations.
Oct. 15-17: NB I-5 Lane Reductions Continue in Castaic Area
The California Department of Transportation announced northbound overnight lane reductions on Interstate 5 from Lake Hughes Road to two miles north of Templin Highway, near the Whitaker Sand Shed, north of Castaic overnights Tuesday, Oct. 15 through Thursday, Oct. 17 to reconstruct a box culvert.
Oct. 15-19 : Three Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Tuesday, Oct. 15 to Saturday, Oct. 19.
Oct. 16: Saugus High School Fall Concert
The Saugus Instrumental Music Program will hold its annual Fall Concert on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m.
Today in SCV History (Oct. 15)
1939 - Second, larger OLPH Catholic Church dedicated on site of first (10th & Walnut, Newhall) [story]
Valencia Town Center’s Pumpkin Patch Festival Runs Thru October
This fall, Valencia Town Center with What’s Up SCV is bringing you the a family-friendly celebration with the inaugural Pumpkin Patch Festival, a month-long event packed with fall fun for all ages.
Oct. 31: Deadline to Apply for ARTree Bob Hernandez’s Founders Scholarship Fund
All children are invited to submit applications for the ARTree Community Arts Center Bob Hernandez Founders Scholarship Fund by Thursday, Oct. 31.
Oct. 26: Castaic Lake Spooktacular Kids Festival
The Friends of Castaic Lake and Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation will present a Spooktacular Kids Festival at Castaic Lagoon on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Nov. 18: SCAA Monthly Meeting Featuring Laurie Hendricks
All are welcome at the Santa Clarita Artists Association monthly meeting Monday, Nov. 18, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at The Main, 24266 Main St., Old Town Newhall, CA 91321.
Oct. 17: Santa Clara River WASC Meeting
The Santa Clara River Watershed Area Steering Committee meeting will be held Thursday, Oct. 17, 1-3 p.m. in the Carl Boyer Room at Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA, 91355.
Oct. 20: Placerita Canyon Natural Area Taxidermy Presentation
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates monthly Community Nature Series presents Olivia Miseroy Taxidermy presentation Sunday, Oct. 20, 2 p.m. at the Placerita Canyon Natural Area, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.
Oct. 15: SCV Water Holds Regular Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will be holding a regular board meeting Tuesday, Oct. 15. The regular board meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the E. G. “Jerry” Gladbach Water Treatment Plant Boardroom, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Oct. 21: Winners of SCAA 34th Art Classic at The MAIN
The winners of the Santa Clarita Artists Association 34th Annual Art Classic Fine Arts Competition will display their art at The MAIN, 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321, during the monthly SCAA meeting on Monday, Oct 21, 6:30-8:30 p.m. The meeting is free and open to the public.
Old Town Junction, Samuel Dixon Partner for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
This October, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Old Town Junction restaurant has announced a partnership with the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center to raise funds for vital breast cancer screening services.
Oct. 15: Hart District Invites Students, Parents to Safety, Wellness Discussion
William S. Hart Union School District Interim Superintendent Dr. Michael Vierra and the Hart District Governing Board of Trustees invite students. staff and parents of the Hart District to a special discussion meeting on Safety and Wellness in the Hart District on Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Oct. 19: SCV Pregnancy Center Hosts Fall Parent Education Fair
The city of Santa Clarita and SCV Pregnancy Center will host a Fall Parent Education Fair, Saturday, Oct. 19, 9 a.m.- noon at the Newhall Community Center 22421 Market St., Newhall, 91321.
Ken Striplin | Get Involved with Your City
As Santa Clarita moves farther into 2024, a year that holds significant promise and change, community engagement has never been more crucial.
Today in SCV History (Oct. 14)
1980 - Phillies beat Royals in Game 1 of World Series; Hart grad Bob Walk is winning pitcher [story]
Today in SCV History (Oct. 13)
1876 - Town of Newhall founded at Bouquet Junction (moved 2 years later to present location) [story]
Today in SCV History (Oct. 12)
1915 - Name of Surrey post office & town changed to Saugus [story]
Oct. 27: Paws & Pumpkins Trunk-a-Treat, Pet Adoption
Hello Subaru of Valencia will host a Paws & Pumpkins Trunk-a-Treat & Pet Adoption Event on Sunday, Oct. 27, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at 24000 Creekside Road, Valencia.
