Entries Open for 2023 SCV Fourth of July Parade

Get your red, white and blue ready because the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade is back! On Tuesday, July 4, join thousands of participants and spectators as we celebrate America’s Independence the SCV Way – Live, Work, Play!

Starting at 9 a.m. at the Newhall roundabout, the 91st Anniversary parade will make its way north on Main Street, west onto Lyons Avenue in front of the Newhall Library and then north onto Orchard Village Road, ending at Dalbey Drive. Get ready to witness the excitement as scout troops, clubs, nonprofits, businesses, religious organizations and individual residents show off their patriotic spirit.

“This iconic event celebrates the values and spirit that make our nation great, while bringing together neighbors, friends, and families for a day of patriotic fun and festivity,” said city of Santa Clarita Councilmember and Parade Committee member Laurene Weste. “I look forward to joining thousands of spectators and participants as we come together to honor America’s independence.

Wanna be part of the parade? Then submit your entry through the SCVParade.com website by June 15. But hurry, late entries will be accepted until June 22, but a late fee applies.

And the best part? You don’t even need to register to watch the parade! Simply show up and enjoy the festivities.

But that’s not all – local media outlets like SCVTV, The Signal newspaper, KHTS FM 98.1/AM 1220 and Santa Clarita Magazine will be covering the parade in their own unique way. Tune into SCVTV.com and Facebook, as well as Spectrum Channel 20, AT&T U-Verse Channel 99, Apple TV and Roku for exclusive interviews, float-by-float announcing, and a multi-camera production. And who knows? You might even catch a glimpse of yourself on TV!

The Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade is organized annually by a dedicated volunteer committee. For more information about the parade and the entry form, head to scvparade.com and follow the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade Facebook page.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...