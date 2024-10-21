Oct. 23: Hart Board Regular Meeting

The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Oct. 23, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the William S. Hart Union School District Administrative Center, 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

This will be an in-person meeting. The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube at https://youtube.com/live/AGN4bxDjZ3Q.

Action items will include (A) Proposal for Construction Management Services for the Replacement of Damaged Acoustical Ceiling Panels at the Saugus High School Auditorium, (B) Maintenance Pavement Project at West Ranch High School

and (C) County Committee on School District Organization Election.

The full agenda for the Oct. 23 meeting is available at https://bit.ly/HartBoardMeetingInfo.

