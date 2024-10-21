L.A. County Parks Trick or Treat Villages

Los Angeles County Parks this Halloween season will be transformed into haunted houses and Trick or Treat Villages.

The Trick or Treat Village will feature game booths, free candy, live concerts, costume contests and dances. Also expect movie nights, pumpkin carvings, spooky Halloween stories, carnival games and more.

Come in costume and bring the entire family. Find the closest park and join in the Halloween fun.

There will be Trick or Treat Villages at the Richard Rioux Park, 26233 Faulkner Drive, Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381, Saturday, Oct. 26, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Castaic Sports Complex, 31230 Castaic Road, Castaic, CA 91384, Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 5-8 p.m.

Val Verde Park, 30300 Arlington St., Castaic, CA 91384, Thursday, Oct. 31, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

For more information visit the L.A. County Parks website.

