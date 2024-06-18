header image

1945 - PFC Johnny Cordova of Castaic killed in action on Okinawa [story]
Johnny Cordova
June 19: Last Chance to Enter SCV Fourth of July Parade Without Late Fee
| Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024
4th of july parade

The Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade Committee has extended the deadline to enter the parade without a late fee to Wednesday, June 19. The committee is seeking entries from the community for the 92nd Annual Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade.

Show your patriotic pride and celebrate this year’s theme “The Freedom to Play: Celebrating Our Parks, Trails and Open Space.”

Wave to your friends and neighbors as you walk or ride down Main Street and Lyons Avenue in Old Town Newhall on the parade route to Orchard Village Road ending on Dalby Drive.

Be a part of Santa Clarita Valley history by participating in this SCV tradition.

Deadline for businesses, individuals and groups to enter the parade lineup without a late fee has been extended to Wednesday, June 19.

Cost to enter for non-commercial entries include nonprofits, schools and civic organizations is $50. Cost to enter for commercial entries is $200.

All entries must be submitted through Eventbrite at SCVParade.com.

A late fee applies to entries received between June 19 and June 21, which is the final cutoff for parade registration. No entries will be accepted after June 21. No equestrian entries will be accepted this year.

For issues with parade registration please contact parade@scvtv.com or call (661) 251-8820.

Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin will be the Grand Marshal of the parade, demonstrating the city’s commitment to enriching the lives of residents with parks, trails and open space.

The city of Santa Clarita has more than 13,000 acres of dedicated public use open space, 38 public parks and 43 trails covering nearly 300 miles.

The parade starts at 9 a.m. on July 4 at the Newhall roundabout in Old Town Newhall. The parade will make its way north on Main Street, west onto Lyons Avenue in front of the Newhall Library, and then north onto Orchard Village Road, ending at Dalbey Drive.

The parade is open to all groups and individuals including Scout troops, clubs, nonprofits, businesses, religious and fraternal organizations and individual residents.

“We want people to know that everyone is invited to appear in the parade,” said Leon Worden, chair of the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade Committee.

The parade will be covered by SCV media outlets like SCVTV, The Signal newspaper, KHTS FM 98.1/AM 1220 and Santa Clarita Magazine.

Tune into SCVTV.com and Facebook for tape-delayed parade coverage, as well as Spectrum Channel 20, AT&T U-Verse Channel 99, Apple TV and Roku for float-by float announcing and a multi-camera production. You might even catch a glimpse of yourself on TV.

The Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade is organized annually by a volunteer committee with major support from the city of Santa Clarita.

For more information about the parade and the entry form, visit scvparade.com and follow the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade Facebook page.

There is still time to enter. For help with registration, please email parade@scvtv.com or call (661) 251-8820.

