Valencia Football Rises to Top of Foothill League

When the Valencia Vikings entered Foothill League play, the football team had compiled a dismal 0-4 preseason record. Though Valencia had faced some stiff competition, that record did not inspire optimism for the Foothill League. However, with win after win in league, the team now has an overall record of 4-4 and a sparkling league record of 4-0. That alone might lead to current optimism, but the icing on the cake is that Valencia defeated the Hart Hawks 44-14 on Oct. 18, and going into that game Hart was undefeated in Foothill League play and had an overall record of 7-1.

For the moment at least, Valencia sits alone atop the league. The team has two league games left to play (both home games). In the first of those, Valencia hosts Castaic on Friday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. Castaic (2-3, 4-5) got by Saugus (1-3, 2-6) 20-16 on Oct. 18, and this will be the last league game for the Coyotes.

Valencia High School is located at 27801 N. Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355. The football stadium is on the southwest side of the campus, nearest Smyth Drive. Park in the lot off Smyth.

With the loss to Valencia, Hart has a league record of 4-1 and an overall record of 7-2. Hart has a bye this week and only one league game left, playing Saugus on Nov. 1 at College of the Canyons at 7 p.m. Saugus will be the home team in that contest.

Golden Valley (2-2, 6-2) edged by West Ranch on Oct. 18 with a score of 21-19. Golden Valley will host Saugus on Friday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. at Canyon High School. Including Saugus, Golden Valley has two league games left to play.

Canyon High School is located at 19300 Nadal St., Canyon Country, CA 91351. The stadium is on the east side of campus. Park in the student lot off Nadal.

West Ranch (1-3, 3-5) will host Canyon (1-3, 3-5) at College of the Canyons on Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. Both teams have two league games left to play. Canyon had a bye last week.

College of the Canyons’ Cougar Stadium is on the west campus at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. The stadium is on the northwest edge of the campus, near Valencia Boulevard. Parking can be found in lots 7 and 8 off Valencia.

