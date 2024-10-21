header image

October 21-22
2007 - Buckweed fire chars 38,356 acres, destroys 21 homes in Canyon Country and Agua Dulce [story]
Buckweed Fire
Valencia Football Rises to Top of Foothill League
| Monday, Oct 21, 2024

When the Valencia Vikings entered Foothill League play, the football team had compiled a dismal 0-4 preseason record. Though Valencia had faced some stiff competition, that record did not inspire optimism for the Foothill League. However, with win after win in league, the team now has an overall record of 4-4 and a sparkling league record of 4-0. That alone might lead to current optimism, but the icing on the cake is that Valencia defeated the Hart Hawks 44-14 on Oct. 18, and going into that game Hart was undefeated in Foothill League play and had an overall record of 7-1.

For the moment at least, Valencia sits alone atop the league. The team has two league games left to play (both home games). In the first of those, Valencia hosts Castaic on Friday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. Castaic (2-3, 4-5) got by Saugus (1-3, 2-6) 20-16 on Oct. 18, and this will be the last league game for the Coyotes.

Valencia High School is located at 27801 N. Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355. The football stadium is on the southwest side of the campus, nearest Smyth Drive. Park in the lot off Smyth.

With the loss to Valencia, Hart has a league record of 4-1 and an overall record of 7-2. Hart has a bye this week and only one league game left, playing Saugus on Nov. 1 at College of the Canyons at 7 p.m. Saugus will be the home team in that contest.

Golden Valley (2-2, 6-2) edged by West Ranch on Oct. 18 with a score of 21-19. Golden Valley will host Saugus on Friday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. at Canyon High School. Including Saugus, Golden Valley has two league games left to play.

Canyon High School is located at 19300 Nadal St., Canyon Country, CA 91351. The stadium is on the east side of campus. Park in the student lot off Nadal.

West Ranch (1-3, 3-5) will host Canyon (1-3, 3-5) at College of the Canyons on Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. Both teams have two league games left to play. Canyon had a bye last week.

College of the Canyons’ Cougar Stadium is on the west campus at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. The stadium is on the northwest edge of the campus, near Valencia Boulevard. Parking can be found in lots 7 and 8 off Valencia.

Lady Mustangs’ Volleyball Defeats Warriors in Three Sets

Lady Mustangs’ Volleyball Defeats Warriors in Three Sets
Tuesday, Oct 15, 2024
Grace Colburn had 21 kills and Trinity Beers had a career-high 17 digs as The Master's women's volleyball team defeated the Life Pacific Warriors 25-23, 25-23, 25-18 Saturday night, Oct. 12 in The MacArthur Center in Newhall.
FULL STORY...

Marquez’ Hat Trick Powers Canyons Past West L.A. 5-0

Marquez’ Hat Trick Powers Canyons Past West L.A. 5-0
Tuesday, Oct 15, 2024
College of the Canyons women's soccer powered past West L.A. College with a 5-0 result on Friday, Oct. 11 at the Cougar Soccer Field, locking in another victory in Western State Conference, South Division play. Canyons sophomore Felicia Marquez stamped her name on the game, commanding the center of the field, which resulted in her first hat trick of the year. Marquez now owns five of the Cougars' 31 goals this season.
FULL STORY...

Foothill League Football Teams on the Home Stretch

Foothill League Football Teams on the Home Stretch
Tuesday, Oct 15, 2024
The weeks have flown by, and the seven Foothill League Football teams only have two, or three, league games left to play, depending on when their bye weeks were/are scheduled. As the end of league approaches, two teams are clearly out front, and heading for a clash this Friday, Oct. 18.
FULL STORY...

Cougars Cross Country Competes at 3C2A SoCal Preview

Cougars Cross Country Competes at 3C2A SoCal Preview
Monday, Oct 7, 2024
College of the Canyons cross country competed at the annual 3C2A Southern California Preview hosted by Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga on Friday, Oct. 4, with both Cougars squads faring well at the meet, which attracted more than 20 participating programs for each race.which attracted more than 20 participating programs for each race.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Oct. 26: Volunteers Still Needed for Make a Difference Day
The city of Santa Clarita is hosting Make A Difference Day on Saturday, Oct. 26, and is looking for residents to volunteer for various projects that benefit local nonprofits, as well as the city.
Valencia Football Rises to Top of Foothill League
When the Valencia Vikings entered Foothill League play, the football team had compiled a dismal 0-4 preseason record. Though Valencia had faced some stiff competition, that record did not inspire optimism for foothill league. However, with win after win in league, the team now has an overall record of 4-4 and a sparkling league record of 4-0.
Ken Striplin | Vote Santa Clarita
Voting for open Santa Clarita City Council seats will look different this year.
Oct. 26: Santa Clarita Spooktacular Community Hike
The city of Santa Clarita will hold Spooktacular Community Hike Saturday, Oct. 26, at 9 a.m. at Whitney Canyon, 20303 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, 91321.
L.A. County Parks Trick or Treat Villages
Los Angeles County Parks this Halloween season will be transformed into haunted houses and Trick or Treat Villages.
Residents Encouraged to Participate in Housing, Development Survey
To help understand the needs of the community and determine the best use of Community Development Block Grant funds, the city of Santa Clarita invites residents to participate in the annual Community Needs Assessment survey.
Oct. 23: COC Board of Trustees/ASG Joint Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a joint meeting with the Associated Student Government on Oct. 23 at the College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus, Takeda Science Center, Room CCLB 308, 17200 Sierra Hwy., Santa Clarita, CA 91351. The open session will begin at 3:15 p.m.
Nov. 20: SCV Chambers Business After Hours Mixer at Eternal Valley
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce at this spooky Business After Hours Mixer, alongside other business leaders from the Santa Clarita Valley, for an exclusive networking event at Eternal Valley Memorial Park and Mortuary on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Oct. 23: Hart Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Oct. 23, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
AV Medical Center Announces Opening of New Infusion Suite
Antelope Valley Medical Center, in partnership with CarepathRx have announced the opening of an integrated, comprehensive Infusion Suite to benefit our local patient population located in Lancaster, California.
Nov. 2: Touch-A-Truck Event at Central Park
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation will host the Third Annual Touch-A-Truck event on Satuday, Nov. 2, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Central Park in Saugus.
Oct. 27: Saugus High Halloween Band Perform at Gilchrist Farm Harvest Festival
At Gilchrist Farm this Sunday, Oct. 27, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. the Saugus High School Halloween Band brings seasonal spirit to life with a special performance at the annual Gilchrist Farm Harvest Festival and Pumpkin Patch.
Oct. 22: City Council to Hold Closed Session Meeting for Land Talks
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special closed session meeting Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 5 p.m. in the Carl Boyer Room at City Hall,for property negotiations on three parcels of land in various locations in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Oct. 21-26: Six Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Oct. 21 to Saturday, Oct. 26.
Today in SCV History (Oct. 21-22)
2007 - Buckweed fire chars 38,356 acres, destroys 21 homes in Canyon Country and Agua Dulce [story]
Today in SCV History (Oct. 20)
1873 - Santa Barbara lawyers Charles Fernald and J.T. Richards purchase Rancho San Francisco (75 square miles of SCV) for $33,000, or 69 cents an acre, in a sheriff's sale [story]
Today in SCV History (Oct. 19)
1945 - Acton Hotel, est. 1890, burns down; arson is suspected [story]
Nov. 16: Metro, CalTrans Reschedule SR-14 Scoping Meeting in Santa Clarita
Metro, in partnership with the California Department of Transportation, has rescheduled a critical scoping meeting to collect public input on potential improvements to State Route 14, the Antelope Valley Freeway.
LASD: Parents Are Key to Keeping Teens Safe Behind the Wheel
In recognition of National Teen Driver Safety Week, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department encourages teens :and their parents to talk about the importance of following the rules of the road and driving responsibly.
Red Flag Warning for SCV, Increased Wildfire Risk
With a Red Flag Warning in effect through Saturday, Oct. 19, at 6 p.m., the County of Los Angeles Fire Department has implemented its augmented staffing plan by ordering additional staffing and pre‑deployment of ground and aerial resources throughout the county.
Marcia Mayeda | Grooming Gives Hope, Saving Lives One Bath at a Time
For many years, the dogs cared for by the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control have benefited from the Grooming Gives Hope program.
Green Santa Clarita Celebrates Organics October
The city of Santa Clarita acknowledges the progress the residents of Santa Clarita have made embracing organics recycling.
Oct. 19: CSUN 11th Annual All Abilities Resource Fair
California State University Northridge’s Family Focus Resource Center will be hosting its 11th annual All Abilities Resource Fair on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held in the CSUN University Student Union.
CDPH Reports 13 Confirmed Human Cases of Bird Flu
The California Department of Public Health reports a total of 13 human bird flu cases have been confirmed in California. All 13 cases are Central Valley individuals who had direct contact with infected dairy cattle and were confirmed after additional testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
