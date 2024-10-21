AV Medical Center Announces Opening of New Infusion Suite

Antelope Valley Medical Center, in partnership with CarepathRx, have announced the opening of an integrated, comprehensive Infusion Suite in Lancaster.

The six-chair Infusion Suite aims to enhance patient comfort and provides an alternative site of care for added convenience.

The Infusion Suite addresses a crucial need in the region by offering a dedicated space for infusion therapy, catering to patients requiring intravenous medications or requiring other specialized treatments. By centralizing these services in one accessible location, it aims to streamline the patient experience, ensuring convenience and comfort throughout the treatment journey. Patients requiring this service often battle type 1 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, chronic wounds, lupus, or psoriasis.

“The Infusion Suite is a significant step forward in enhancing the continuum of care we provide. Patients will benefit from receiving their treatments in a space designed with their comfort and well-being in mind, supported by a team of experts who are passionate about delivering the best care possible.” said Edward Mirzabegian, AVMC Chief Executive Officer.

Infusion therapy is a convenient alternative to extended inpatient stays. Those who opt for infusion method of therapy can benefit by experiencing lower treatment costs, better health outcomes, higher safety measures and greater accommodation. The infusion process gives many patients a sense of normalcy, as they can stick to their everyday routines, instead of enduring long hospital stays, fighting waiting rooms and additional delays.

Antelope Valley Medical Center’s certified pharmacists work with the patient’s provider to administer the prescribed treatment, ensuring a clear understanding of the treatment plan and minimize the risk of drug interactions throughout treatment.

The opening of the Infusion Suite marks a significant milestone for Antelope Valley Medical Center as it continues to expand capabilities and enhance the healthcare experience for the patients. Antelope Valley Medical Center’s Infusion Suite is expected to serve infusion patients later this month.

For more information or to send a referral to Antelope Valley Medical Center Infusion Suite, please visit www.avmc.org/Infusion or call (661) 949-5825.

