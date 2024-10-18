header image

October 18
1876 - Southern Pacific begins subdividing town of Newhall (original location at Bouquet Junction) [story]
Campton store
Oct. 19: CSUN 11th Annual All Abilities Resource Fair
| Friday, Oct 18, 2024
CSUN -AARF-Banner-2

California State University Northridge’s Family Focus Resource Center will be hosting its 11th annual All Abilities Resource Fair on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held in the CSUN University Student Union, 18111 Nordhoff St, Northridge, CA 91330.

The event is geared to families that have children with disabilities to provide them with recreational, mental health, and community resources, said Theresa Quary, the outreach specialist manager for the Family Focus Resource Center. The event will include exhibitors in the fields of advocacy, health, disability services and therapy resources. More than 70 exhibitors are expected. The University Student Union is on the east side of the campus off Zelzah Avenue.

“Our main goal is to assist families who have children with disabilities, and support them as they navigate the education, medical and regional center system,” said Quary. “We come together to have resources available for families, caregivers and self-advocates with disabilities.”

A sensory room hosted by We Rock The Spectrum Gym, will be available with activities for children, especially those who may become overstimulated. The CSUN Music Therapy Wellness Clinic be hosting a clinic for the first time at the resource fair. Instruments will be available for children to learn how to play, and parents can find out how music therapy can help their child with a disability.

“So many of us on the center’s staff have gone on this journey, and we want to help families as they navigate their own journey,” said Quary. “We want to enrich the lives of children and young adults with various physical, developmental, and emotional disabilities.”

The fair will include several interactive activities. Characters from Star Wars, will be available for photos. There will also be a photo booth, therapy dogs and face painting.

Quary said the event is also a great opportunity for families to meet other families.

“Our motto is, ‘your best resource is another parent,’” she said. “We want to connect parents with other parents who are part of this community, while also helping them find resources in general so their child and family can thrive.

“Even if you do not have a child with a disability, you may know someone who would like our information,” she said. “We urge the community to join this special day and learn more about available resources.”

The Family Focus Resource Center is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering and supporting families raising children and young adults with disabilities through education, advocacy, and family support services. As a sponsored program of the Michael D. Eisner College of Education at CSUN, the program is sustained through grant funding, sponsorships and donations.

For more information about the All Abilities Resource Fair, visit the website.

CalArtians Earn Spots on Animation, Kids Entertainment Power Lists

CalArtians Earn Spots on Animation, Kids Entertainment Power Lists
Thursday, Oct 17, 2024
California Institute of the Arts alums have long shaped the future of the animation industry. This year, CalArtians have earned recognition for their contributions, securing spots on two prestigious industry rankings.
Nov. 4: CSUN to Host Barriletes Exhibition for Dia de los Muertos

Nov. 4: CSUN to Host Barriletes Exhibition for Dia de los Muertos
Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024
California State University Northridge will mark Dia de los Muertos with an exhibition of barriletes, giant traditional Guatemalan kites, in the University Library on Monday, Nov. 4.
Oct. 25: Community Invited to ‘Movie Under the Stars’ at Canyon Country Campus

Oct. 25: Community Invited to ‘Movie Under the Stars’ at Canyon Country Campus
Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024
College of the Canyons will host a free outdoor movie night on Friday, October 25 at the Canyon Country campus.
Paul Wickline Named Canyon Country Campus Associate Vice President

Paul Wickline Named Canyon Country Campus Associate Vice President
Friday, Oct 11, 2024
Paul Wickline, former associate vice president of instruction at College of the Canyons, has been appointed as the associate vice president of the college’s Canyon Country campus.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Nov. 16: Metro, CalTrans Reschedule SR-14 Scoping Meeting
Metro, in partnership with the California Department of Transportation, has rescheduled a critical scoping meeting to collect public input on potential improvements to State Route 14, the Antelope Valley Freeway.
Nov. 16: Metro, CalTrans Reschedule SR-14 Scoping Meeting
LASD: Parents Are Key to Keeping Teens Safe Behind the Wheel
In recognition of National Teen Driver Safety Week, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department encourages teens :and their parents to talk about the importance of following the rules of the road and driving responsibly.
LASD: Parents Are Key to Keeping Teens Safe Behind the Wheel
Red Flag Warning for SCV, Increased Wildfire Risk
With a Red Flag Warning in effect through Saturday, Oct. 19, at 6 p.m., the County of Los Angeles Fire Department has implemented its augmented staffing plan by ordering additional staffing and pre‑deployment of ground and aerial resources throughout the county.
Red Flag Warning for SCV, Increased Wildfire Risk
Marcia Mayeda | Grooming Gives Hope, Saving Lives One Bath at a Time
For many years, the dogs cared for by the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control have benefited from the Grooming Gives Hope program.
Marcia Mayeda | Grooming Gives Hope, Saving Lives One Bath at a Time
Green Santa Clarita Celebrates Organics October
The city of Santa Clarita acknowledges the progress the residents of Santa Clarita have made embracing organics recycling.
Green Santa Clarita Celebrates Organics October
CDPH Reports 13 Confirmed Human Cases of Bird Flu
The California Department of Public Health reports a total of 13 human bird flu cases have been confirmed in California. All 13 cases are Central Valley individuals who had direct contact with infected dairy cattle and were confirmed after additional testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
CDPH Reports 13 Confirmed Human Cases of Bird Flu
National Recall of 11M Pounds of Meat, Poultry Products
BrucePac, a Durant, Okla. business, is recalling approximately 11,765,285 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has announced.
National Recall of 11M Pounds of Meat, Poultry Products
Federal Lawsuit Filed Against Chiquita Landfill Operator
A federal lawsuit has been filed against Waste Connections, the owner and operator of Chiquita Canyon Landfill in Castaic, alleging that Waste Connections has negligently and recklessly operated the landfill, resulting in serious harm to residents.
Federal Lawsuit Filed Against Chiquita Landfill Operator
FCC Approves Rules to Improve 9-8-8 Suicide, Crisis Lifeline
The Federal Communications Commission Board of Commissioners has adopted rules that require wireless carriers to route calls to the 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline based on the caller’s geographic location instead of by area code.
FCC Approves Rules to Improve 9-8-8 Suicide, Crisis Lifeline
Oct. 23: Coffee With a Cop at Trophy Coffee
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station will host its next Coffee With a Cop event on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Trophy Coffee, located in Placerita Canyon on the campus of The Masters Universtiy.
Oct. 23: Coffee With a Cop at Trophy Coffee
Barger, LAPH Seek Support on Chiquita Canyon Cancer Claims
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and the Director of Los Angeles County’s Department Public Health, Dr. Barbara Ferrer, have sent a letter enlisting the help of the Los Angeles County’s Cancer Surveillance Program.
Barger, LAPH Seek Support on Chiquita Canyon Cancer Claims
Oct. 26: ASCEND Invites Young Women to Collab Event
ASCEND invites young women to collaboration event with the WiSH Education Foundation and Soroptimist International of Valencia Saturday, Oct. 26 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Saugus High School Performing Arts Center, 21900 Centurion Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Oct. 26: ASCEND Invites Young Women to Collab Event
Oct. 19: Financial Planning, Resource Fair
A Financial Planning and Resource Fair will be hosted by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, Saturday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at the Child Care Resource Center, 20001 Prairie St., Chatsworth, CA 91311.
Oct. 19: Financial Planning, Resource Fair
Oct. 15-31: Adopt-a- Shelter Dog Month at County Shelters, Fees Waived
In recognition of Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is waiving adoption fees for all dogs from Oct. 15-31.
Oct. 15-31: Adopt-a- Shelter Dog Month at County Shelters, Fees Waived
CHP Offers Start Smart Program to Curb Teen Driving Fatalities
The California Highway Patrol has received a grant to fund the Start Smart program, a traffic safety initiative designed to educate and empower teen drivers, ages 15-19 and their guardians.
CHP Offers Start Smart Program to Curb Teen Driving Fatalities
SCVEDC Releases Largest Employers List 2024 Edition
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation, an organization dedicated to fostering sustainable growth and prosperity in the Santa Clarita Valley, unveiled its Largest Employer List for the Santa Clarita Valley.
SCVEDC Releases Largest Employers List 2024 Edition
CalArtians Earn Spots on Animation, Kids Entertainment Power Lists
California Institute of the Arts alums have long shaped the future of the animation industry. This year, CalArtians have earned recognition for their contributions, securing spots on two prestigious industry rankings.
CalArtians Earn Spots on Animation, Kids Entertainment Power Lists
SCV Water Receives Award for Outstanding Achievement by GFOA
Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada has given an Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting to Santa Clarita Valley Water for its Popular Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023.
SCV Water Receives Award for Outstanding Achievement by GFOA
Oct. 26: Hart High Rampage Returns
The William S. Hart Regiment will host one of the largest marching band competitions in Southern California, the Hart Rampage on Saturday, Oct. 26, at College of the Canyons Cougar Stadium, College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, 91355.
Oct. 26: Hart High Rampage Returns
Nov. 2-9: Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library Fall Bag Sale Begins
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library are having a Fall Bag Sale Saturday, Nov. 2 - Sunday, Nov. 9.
Nov. 2-9: Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library Fall Bag Sale Begins
Archdiocese of L.A. to Pay $880M to Victims of Clergy Sexual Abuse
The Archdiocese of Los Angeles has agreed to pay $880 million to victims of clergy sexual abuse dating back decades, in what an attorney said was the largest single child sex abuse settlement with a Catholic archdiocese, it was announced Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Archdiocese of L.A. to Pay $880M to Victims of Clergy Sexual Abuse
Oct. 25: SCV Water Holds Special Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will be holding a special board meeting Friday, Oct. 25. This special board meeting will start at 1 p.m. at the E. G. “Jerry” Gladbach Water Treatment Plant Boardroom, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Oct. 25: SCV Water Holds Special Board Meeting
