Oct. 19: CSUN 11th Annual All Abilities Resource Fair

California State University Northridge’s Family Focus Resource Center will be hosting its 11th annual All Abilities Resource Fair on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held in the CSUN University Student Union, 18111 Nordhoff St, Northridge, CA 91330.

The event is geared to families that have children with disabilities to provide them with recreational, mental health, and community resources, said Theresa Quary, the outreach specialist manager for the Family Focus Resource Center. The event will include exhibitors in the fields of advocacy, health, disability services and therapy resources. More than 70 exhibitors are expected. The University Student Union is on the east side of the campus off Zelzah Avenue.

“Our main goal is to assist families who have children with disabilities, and support them as they navigate the education, medical and regional center system,” said Quary. “We come together to have resources available for families, caregivers and self-advocates with disabilities.”

A sensory room hosted by We Rock The Spectrum Gym, will be available with activities for children, especially those who may become overstimulated. The CSUN Music Therapy Wellness Clinic be hosting a clinic for the first time at the resource fair. Instruments will be available for children to learn how to play, and parents can find out how music therapy can help their child with a disability.

“So many of us on the center’s staff have gone on this journey, and we want to help families as they navigate their own journey,” said Quary. “We want to enrich the lives of children and young adults with various physical, developmental, and emotional disabilities.”

The fair will include several interactive activities. Characters from Star Wars, will be available for photos. There will also be a photo booth, therapy dogs and face painting.

Quary said the event is also a great opportunity for families to meet other families.

“Our motto is, ‘your best resource is another parent,’” she said. “We want to connect parents with other parents who are part of this community, while also helping them find resources in general so their child and family can thrive.

“Even if you do not have a child with a disability, you may know someone who would like our information,” she said. “We urge the community to join this special day and learn more about available resources.”

The Family Focus Resource Center is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering and supporting families raising children and young adults with disabilities through education, advocacy, and family support services. As a sponsored program of the Michael D. Eisner College of Education at CSUN, the program is sustained through grant funding, sponsorships and donations.

For more information about the All Abilities Resource Fair, visit the website.

