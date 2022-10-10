Agua Dulce Nonprofit Seeks Passage of DIPG Awareness Resolution

The DIPG Advocacy Group, the national advocacy arm of Jack’s Angels, a childhood brain cancer charity in Agua Dulce, is making public a specially prepared presentation on childhood brain cancer.

The presentation for the United States House of Representatives Health Subcommittee of Energy and Commerce and the House of Representatives Leadership Team, was aired publicly on Oct. 8 on YouTube. The information was presented by the DIPG Advocacy Group as they make the case for a vote for H.Res.404, the DIPG Awareness Resolution.

The presentation is a compilation of testimonials from physician-researchers, industry leaders, parent-led foundations and families including selections from the group’s first Congressional Briefing in Washington, D.C. Feb. 13, 2020, the Moonshot4Kids Congressional/OSTP Cancer Moonshot briefing on May 17, 2022 and key testimony from childhood cancer advocates across the United States in support of accelerating a cure for DIPG, which is a currently a death sentence.

The group is requesting that the House of Representatives committee to which the resolution has been introduced and House Leadership, allow a pathway to a vote for this bill after four Congresses, seven years and 2,600 more children lost to DIPG.

With the attention brought to DIPG the aim is to accelerate a cure. The standard treatment for DIPG has not changed since Neil Armstrong’s daughter died of the disease in 1962.

“The deaths are prolific, as well as torturous,” said Janet Demeter, of Agua Dulce and founder of DIPG Advocacy Group. “DIPG alone is responsible for a significant portion of the annual childhood cancer death toll.”

H.Res.404 support for the designation of the 17th day in May as “DIPG Awareness Day” to raise awareness and encourage research into cures for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) and pediatric cancers in general.

For more information about H. Res. 404 and how to support it, visit dipgadvocacy.org.

