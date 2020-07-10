Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV

According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley will be unhealthy for sensitive groups and individuals Saturday, July 11.

Air quality will also be unhealthy in the following areas:

– West San Fernando Valley

– West San Gabriel Valley

– East San Gabriel Valley

– San Gabriel Mountains

Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, advises people living or working in these areas with heart disease, asthma or other respiratory diseases to minimize outdoor activities.

Children who have sensitive conditions, including heart disease, asthma, and other chronic respiratory diseases, should not participate in outdoor physical activity and should stay indoors as much as possible.

For current air quality maps and forecast, visit the AQMD website at www.aqmd.gov/home/air-quality.