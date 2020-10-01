Angeles National Forest Emergency Closure Extended Additional Week

The temporary emergency closure of the Angeles National Forest is being extended an additional week, from Thursday Oct. 1 – Thursday, Oct. 8, by the U.S. Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region. This is a result of the continued extreme fire conditions within the Angeles National Forest and across the region.
This temporary emergency closure prohibits going into or being upon National Forest System lands, to include roads or trails within the National Forests. This closure will protect natural resources and provide for the safety of forest visitors by preventing them from getting trapped on National Forest System lands during emergency circumstances.
The safety measure reflects the unprecedented and highly dangerous fire conditions within the region. This is a combination of extreme heat, dry conditions, significant wind events, and firefighting resources that are stretched to the limit.
This season the extreme fire conditions on the Angeles National Forest has led to four major wildfires and numerous smaller fires; to include, the Dam (220 acres), Ranch2 (4,237 acres) and Lake Fires (31,089 Acres). The Bobcat Fire (114,202 acres) is currently burning on the Angeles with 62% containment.
Currently, 13 of 18 National Forests in the Pacific Southwest Region in California have large fires. In a typical fire season, California will see some 300,000 acres burn. This year, more than 3 million acres have already burned statewide.
Seven National Forests (NF) in California will remain closed: Angeles NF, Cleveland NF, Los Padres NF, Inyo NF, San Bernardino NF, Sequoia NF, and Sierra NF. This decision will continue to be reviewed daily, taking into account fire, weather conditions, public safety and the protection of our natural resources.
The Fire Danger Level on the Angeles National Forest remains at “Extreme”.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 30 new deaths and 1,063 new cases of COVID-19, including a new fatality in the city of Santa Clarita and 42 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday the reboot of two of its most popular monthly networking events offered to the business community, pre COVID 19, into a virtual setting that still allows for small group networking that community members experienced when attending in person.
As with everything in 2020, this year’s State of the City event will be different than years past. We are looking on the bright side, embracing the necessary changes for safety’s sake and rejoicing in the fact that this year’s event is truly inclusive of the entire Santa Clarita community.
The newly completed Enchanted Princess was delivered to Princess Cruises Wednesday in an official handover ceremony presented via live streaming video from the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a suspect after a husband and wife made a citizen arrest of another man the couple accused of spying on them while sexually gratifying himself, according to sheriff’s officials.
The city of Santa Clarita has released the second edition of its Parks Passport Adventure, where residents explore a new selection of city parks each month to find and unscramble a secret message for a prize.
Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Maria De La Luz Torres, 66, of Palmdale, as the woman killed in a multivehicle traffic collision involving a Homeland Security agent south of the Newhall Pass on Interstate 5 Tuesday.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to overhaul the county’s response to residents having health crises, directing officials to design a system that dispatches experts in health and de-escalation — not police — during emergencies.
California commercial drivers can continue delivering essential products and supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic without worrying about an expiring license following a new round of extensions Wednesday by the California Department of Motor Vehicles.
Prosecutors with the District Attorney’s Office declined to file a criminal case after two teens were arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism in August, following a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station investigation into street painting.
The largest indoor mall operator in the region, with locations including the Westfield Valencia Town Center, has filed a lawsuit against Los Angeles County over COVID-19 health guidelines that have kept the shopping centers closed.
