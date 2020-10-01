Angeles National Forest Emergency Closure Extended Additional Week

The temporary emergency closure of the Angeles National Forest is being extended an additional week, from Thursday Oct. 1 – Thursday, Oct. 8, by the U.S. Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region. This is a result of the continued extreme fire conditions within the Angeles National Forest and across the region.

This temporary emergency closure prohibits going into or being upon National Forest System lands, to include roads or trails within the National Forests. This closure will protect natural resources and provide for the safety of forest visitors by preventing them from getting trapped on National Forest System lands during emergency circumstances.

The safety measure reflects the unprecedented and highly dangerous fire conditions within the region. This is a combination of extreme heat, dry conditions, significant wind events, and firefighting resources that are stretched to the limit.

This season the extreme fire conditions on the Angeles National Forest has led to four major wildfires and numerous smaller fires; to include, the Dam (220 acres), Ranch2 (4,237 acres) and Lake Fires (31,089 Acres). The Bobcat Fire (114,202 acres) is currently burning on the Angeles with 62% containment.

Currently, 13 of 18 National Forests in the Pacific Southwest Region in California have large fires. In a typical fire season, California will see some 300,000 acres burn. This year, more than 3 million acres have already burned statewide.

Seven National Forests (NF) in California will remain closed: Angeles NF, Cleveland NF, Los Padres NF, Inyo NF, San Bernardino NF, Sequoia NF, and Sierra NF. This decision will continue to be reviewed daily, taking into account fire, weather conditions, public safety and the protection of our natural resources.

The Fire Danger Level on the Angeles National Forest remains at “Extreme”.