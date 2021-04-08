April 19: Virtual Oil Demo by Artist Alex Schaeffer

Uploaded: , Thursday, Apr 8, 2021

By Press Release

Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) will spotlight contemporary artist Alex Schaeffer in a virtual oil demo on Monday, April 19, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Schaeffer can often be found with his supplies, easel and a canvas on the sidewalks of Los Angeles, painting streetscapes en plein-air; capturing the light and the movement with outgoing style, keen eye, and skill as a colorist.

You may likewise find him camping in the beautiful local mountains, putting down the world before him with boldness.

Born in Los Angeles, California, he lives/works in the downtown Historic Core and is an active fixture in its contemporary art scene. After graduating from the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, he spent ten years as an artist in the video game industry; then moved on to teach foundation painting, drawing and composition at the Art Center for the next 12 years.

Schaeffer’s works are wide ranging from traditional plein-air landscapes, cityscapes and street scenes to figurative nudes, portraits, abstracts and imagination paintings. In 2011 Schaefer gained international recognition for a series of paintings of banks on fire in protest of financial crimes. His main influences are the painterly “old masters”, the early French Impressionists and the San Francisco Bay area figurative and abstract artists of the 1950’s and the London School. See more art online at www.paintwithalex.com.

The Zoom link can be found at https://www.santaclaritaartists.org.

