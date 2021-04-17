April 20: Planning Commission Virtual Regular Meeting

The city of Santa Clarita’s Planning Commission will hold a regular meeting virtually Tuesday, April 20, at 6:00 p.m.

To maximize public safety while still maintaining transparency and public access, members of the public can observe and participate in the meeting in a number of ways.

Members of the community may observe the meeting via livestream at www.santa-clarita.com/agendas or watch on Channel 20.

For those wishing to provide written comments on an item as listed on the agenda, please submit an electronic written comment form at https://forms.santa-clarita.com/Forms/commission-writtencomment at least 30 minutes before the start time.

Comments will be made part of the meeting record, but not read into the record.

For those wishing to speak on an item as listed on the agenda, please submit an electronic speaker form at https://forms.santa-clarita.com/Forms/commission-requesttospeak at least 30 minutes before the start of the meeting with your name and the phone number you will be using to call into the meeting.

To participate using Zoom use Webinar ID: 946 9163 3825 and Passcode Required: 004352

Zoom Webinar direct link: https://santaclarita.zoom.us/j/94691633825 Passcode Required: 004352

Or Telephone:

US:

+1 669 900 9128 or

+1 253 215 8782 or

+1 346 248 7799 or

+1 312 626 6799 or

+1 646 558 8656 or

+1 301 715 8592

Passcode Required: 004352

You will not be visible to any of the meeting participants during the meeting, and your phone will not be unmuted until your name has been announced when it is your time to speak.

Be sure to unmute your microphone.

If using Google Chrome, copy/paste the links in your web browser.

