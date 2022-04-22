Downloads:
 Agenda  Agenda Packet
Joint Meeting with
Board of Library Trustees
Hereinafter the titles Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, Councilmember, City Manager, City Attorney, and City Clerk may be used also to indicate Mayor/Chair/President, Mayor Pro Tem/Vice-Chair/Vice President, City Manager/Executive Director, City Attorney/Counsel, and City Clerk/Secretary
Invocation
Gibbs
Call to Order
Roll Call
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Executive Meeting
Approval of Agenda
Awards and Recognitions
Red Dress Day Proclamation
a. Red Dress Day Proclamation – May 5.2022
National Therapy Animal Day

National Therapy Animal Day Proclamation
a. National Therapy Animal Day 4.30.22
Crime Victims’ Rights Week Proclamation

Crime Victims’ Rights Week Proclamation
a. Crime Victims’ Rights Week – April 24 – 30, 2022
Municipal Clerks Week Proclamation
a. PROCLAMATION – Municpal Clerks Week
Public Participation
Staff Comments
Committee Reports/Councilmember Comments
Consent Calendar
1. Minutes of Apr 12, 2022 5:00 PM
2. Minutes of Apr 12, 2022 6:00 PM
3. CHECK REGISTER NO. 08

Check Register No. 08 for the Period 03/11/22 through 03/24/22 and 03/31/22. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period 03/14/22 through 03/25/22.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Memo – Check Register No. 08
b. Check Register No. 08 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
4. READING OF ORDINANCE TITLES

Government Code Section 36934 requires that all ordinances be read in full prior to Council taking action on the ordinance.  By listing the ordinance title on the Council agenda, Council may determine that the title has been read.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
5. SECOND READING OF AN ORDINANCE CONCERNING COUNCILMEMBER COMPENSATION PER GOVERNMENT CODE SECTION 36516

Government Code Section 36516(a) allows regular adjustments to the City Council compensation. The second reading of the ordinance increases Councilmember compensation by a total of 5 percent effective 2023. The last increase of Councilmember compensation was effective in 2021.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Ordinance – Council Compensation effective 2023
6. AWARD CONTRACT FOR UV AIR DISINFECTION SYSTEMS

Award a contract for the purchase and installation of UV air disinfection systems on the City’s local, commuter, and paratransit fleet.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
7. AWARD CONTRACT TO CONNEXIONZ LTD. FOR THE LICENSE AND SUPPORT OF THE TRANSIT INFORMATION NETWORK

Award a contract to Connexionz Ltd. for the software licensing and support for the Transit Information Network
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
8. SANTA CLARITA PERFORMING ARTS CENTER AT COLLEGE OF THE CANYONS AGREEMENT

A review of the agreement between the City of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita Community College District regarding the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.

 
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Performing Arts Agreement City of Santa Clarita 2022-2025
9. NEWHALL FAMILY THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS AGREEMENT

A review of the agreement between the City of Santa Clarita and the Newhall School District regarding the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts at Newhall Elementary School.

 
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. City & Newhall District Newhall Family Theatre Agreement 2022-2025
10. OPERATION OF THE CUBE – ICE AND ENTERTAINMENT CENTER

Amend the fiscal year 2021-2022 operating budget and contract with American Sports Entertainment Company and the Los Angeles Kings for operations of The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. The Cube_Exhibit A
Public Hearings
11. FIRST READING OF AN ORDINANCE FOR THE OLD TOWN NEWHALL SPECIFIC PLAN UPDATE

A Specific Plan Amendment for the 2022 Old Town Newhall Specific Plan Update.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Public Notice
b. Ordinance
c. Regional and Area Maps
d. Attachment A – Draft 2022 OTNSP Redlines (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
e. Attachment B – EIR Addendum (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
f. Planning Commission Staff Report, March 15, 2022 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
g. Planning Commission Resolution No. P22-03 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
New Business
12. RESOLUTION TO SUPPORT THE RECALL OF LOS ANGELES COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY GEORGE GASCON

At the March 22, 2022, regular City Council meeting, the City Council requested an item to consider adopting a resolution to support the recall of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon at a future regular City Council meeting.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. DA Gascon – Resolution to Support the Recall
13. FIRST READING OF AMENDMENTS TO THE CITY’S MUNICIPAL CODE TO INCLUDE: AMENDING CHAPTER 11.37 (PEDDLERS, SIDEWALK VENDORS, AND SOLICITORS), AMENDING CHAPTER 14.02 (DEFINITIONS), AND CHAPTER 14.06 (PARKS AND PUBLIC PLACES RULES AND REGULATIONS)

This item will update sections Chapter 11.37 (Peddlers, Sidewalk Vendors, and Solicitors), Chapter 14.02 (Definitions), and Chapter 14.06 (Parks and Public Places Rules and Regulations) of the Santa Clarita Municipal Code, which are consistent with state law and deemed necessary for the preservation of Santa Clarita communities.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Ordinance – Chapter 11.37 with Redline
b. Ordinance – Chapters 14.02 and 14.06 with Redline
Public Participation II
Staff Comments
Adjournment
Future Meetings