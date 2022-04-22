The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, April 26, at 6 p.m.
Items on the agenda include reviews of agreements between the City and the Santa Clarita Community College District regarding the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center and a discussion regarding operations at The Cube. Council members will also discuss a resolution supporting the recall of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon.
The meeting will take place in City Council Chambers, located at 23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor, Santa Clarita, 91355.
The full agenda can be viewed in its entirety below.
Hereinafter the titles Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, Councilmember, City Manager, City Attorney, and City Clerk may be used also to indicate Mayor/Chair/President, Mayor Pro Tem/Vice-Chair/Vice President, City Manager/Executive Director, City Attorney/Counsel, and City Clerk/Secretary
Government Code Section 36934 requires that all ordinances be read in full prior to Council taking action on the ordinance. By listing the ordinance title on the Council agenda, Council may determine that the title has been read.
Government Code Section 36516(a) allows regular adjustments to the City Council compensation. The second reading of the ordinance increases Councilmember compensation by a total of 5 percent effective 2023. The last increase of Councilmember compensation was effective in 2021.
At the March 22, 2022, regular City Council meeting, the City Council requested an item to consider adopting a resolution to support the recall of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon at a future regular City Council meeting.
This item will update sections Chapter 11.37 (Peddlers, Sidewalk Vendors, and Solicitors), Chapter 14.02 (Definitions), and Chapter 14.06 (Parks and Public Places Rules and Regulations) of the Santa Clarita Municipal Code, which are consistent with state law and deemed necessary for the preservation of Santa Clarita communities.
For one day only, on Saturday, April 23, from noon to 10 p.m., Party on the Pointe will transform the Santa Clarita Sports Complex into a free community celebration featuring fun and entertainment, musical performances, food trucks, activities for the whole family and more.
The search for blood donors continues as blood banks all over the country experience one of the worst blood shortages in over a decade. In hopes of encouraging the Santa Clarita Valley community to donate blood, Houchin Community Blood Bank will host its Second Annual Community Blood Drive on Saturday, April 23.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park series, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, returns with free, live entertainment on Saturdays this summer. Join thousands of your closest friends and neighbors each week and enjoy concerts on Saturday nights from July 9 to Aug. 27 at Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.
From April 22 to May 1, the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center main stage will be transformed for the College of the Canyons theatre department’s rendition of the beloved Broadway musical “Into the Woods.”
The median price of condominiums sold during March in Santa Clarita set a record high at $605,000 as realtors helped close escrow on 206 single-family homes and 85 condominiums during March, the Southland Regional Association of Realtors reported on Thursday.
SACRAMENTO, (CN) — A range of firearm bills hit the California Assembly and Senate on Tuesday, just over two weeks after a mass shooting blocks from the state Capitol left six dead and another 12 injured.
The Friends of Castaic Lake and the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation would like to extend an invitation to you and your family to come and have fun at the Fishin' & Fun for Kids Day at Castaic Lake on Saturday, May 7, from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation is encouraging literacy by starting early. Designed to encourage reading, Bag of Books allows Kindergarten students to “own” a different set of books each week to read on their own or with their families.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced a new effort to support and improve a systemwide approach to addressing the challenges of declining student enrollment in the state of California with the creation of a new task force.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 15 new deaths over the weekend countywide with 1,146 new positive cases for Wednesday countrywide 25 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Supervisor Kathryn Barger and the Board of Supervisors commemorated the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide by proclaiming April 24, 2022 as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, in recognition of one of the darkest chapters in human history.
