Inside
April 26: COC Board Meets for Self-Evaluation Workshop
| Friday, Apr 21, 2023
coc university Center

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for a Special Meeting, Board Self-Evaluation Workshop Wednesday, April 26, at 2 p.m., in the University Center, Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.

The campus is located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

This will be an in-person meeting with the ability to view the meeting virtually.

To live stream meeting copy and paste link into browser:

https://canyonsonline.zoom.us/j/89648891134

Click here to see Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees meeting agenda.

Consistent with the Brown Act, the above-noticed meeting of the SCCCD Board of Trustees shall take place as follows:

1. PUBLIC: Members the public may view the meeting using the Zoom link for livestreaming purposes.

2. PUBLIC COMMENT: Members of the public wishing to provide public comment on closed session items, open session items, and those items NOT on the agenda that are within the jurisdiction of the Board of Trustees, may do so in-person at the location noted above. Forms for “requests to speak” will be available for the public to fill out.

3. WRITTEN PUBLIC COMMENT: Members of the public wishing to provide written comments may do so by submitting them to boardmeetingcomments@canyons.edu.

The District will NO LONGER read emailed public comments aloud during the meeting. Emails sent to us before the meeting will be forwarded to the Trustees for their review and consideration.

4. ATTENDING VIRTUALLY: In addition to the public’s option to attend in-person at the location noted above, members of the public may attend virtually and are welcome to do so. At this time, while members of the public exercising this option are permitted to attend and observe, public participation remains subject to the in-person and written comments provisions above. Staff, attorneys, or contracted experts invited by the Board to attend may both attend and participate virtually.

__________________________________________________________

PLEASE NOTE:

• Board Policy 2350 limits each speaker to THREE (3) MINUTES per subject and the total time per subject to TWENTY (20) MINUTES.

• Board members are prohibited by the Brown Act from responding to comments made regarding topics NOT on the official agenda.

• Submissions of public comments will be considered a public record under the Public Records Act and are therefore subject to public disclosure.

For further guidance, you may refer to BP 2345, BP 2350, and BP 2355. Board Policies are available at [here].

DISABILITY ACCOMMODATIONS: For any accommodations, please contact SCCCD Board of Trustees Administrative Assistant at (661) 362-3400 or via email at marilu.ramirez@canyons.edu.
COC to Host International Animation Festival

COC to Host International Animation Festival
Friday, Apr 21, 2023
College of the Canyons will host the inaugural International Animation Festival on May 5-6, to showcase the work of student animators at the high school and college level. With no submission fee, the two-day festival will provide a great opportunity for first-time animators from around the world to exhibit their work.
FULL STORY...

CalArts Graphic Design Program Ranked Sixth in Nation

CalArts Graphic Design Program Ranked Sixth in Nation
Friday, Apr 21, 2023
Animation Career Review, an online resource site for those researching careers in animation, game design, graphic design, digital art and related fields, has named the California Institute of the Arts Design Program sixth in the nation in its 2023 Graphic Design School Rankings.
FULL STORY...

U.S. Education Department Awards COC $3M Title V Grant

U.S. Education Department Awards COC $3M Title V Grant
Thursday, Apr 20, 2023
The U.S. Department of Education has awarded College of the Canyons a $3 million Title V Developing Hispanic-Serving Institutions (DHSI) grant to help the college support Hispanic students pursuing degrees in STEM and increase overall retention and completion rates of Hispanic students attending college for the first time.
FULL STORY...

Electric Car Show Returns to CSUN

Electric Car Show Returns to CSUN
Thursday, Apr 20, 2023
With a recent push from state leaders to move away from gas powered cars by 2035, electric vehicles are set to become the standard in California. 
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
April 25: City Council Considers Parking Ordinances
The Santa Clarita City Council is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, April 25 at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall.
April 25: City Council Considers Parking Ordinances
Weekly COVID Roundup: New Federal COVID-19 Vaccine Guidance
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 88 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID Roundup: New Federal COVID-19 Vaccine Guidance
Canyon Country Farmers Market Celebrates First Anniversary
The Canyon Country Farmers Market is celebrating its first anniversary on Wednesday, April 26, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The celebration will include live music, giveaways and free face painting in addition to the regular weekly farmers market.
Canyon Country Farmers Market Celebrates First Anniversary
COC to Host International Animation Festival
College of the Canyons will host the inaugural International Animation Festival on May 5-6, to showcase the work of student animators at the high school and college level. With no submission fee, the two-day festival will provide a great opportunity for first-time animators from around the world to exhibit their work.
COC to Host International Animation Festival
Hart, Valencia Receive Safe Sports School Award
The William S. Hart Union High School District announced Hart High School and Valencia High School have earned the prestigious National Athletic Trainer Association Safe Sports School Award.
Hart, Valencia Receive Safe Sports School Award
Hart District High Schools Recognized for PSAs
Selected video production groups from the William S. Hart Union High School District have been recognized for filmed public service announcements bringing awareness to electronic device addiction.
Hart District High Schools Recognized for PSAs
Schiavo Advances Bill to Give Residents Voice Against Mine
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) has announced the advancement of critical legislation, which, if passed, will give residents a voice against what would be the second largest gravel mine in the nation, the CEMEX mega-mine in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Schiavo Advances Bill to Give Residents Voice Against Mine
Allanson, Cougars Walk Off 16-15 vs. Glendale
Andrew Allanson teed off on a three-run home run for the College of the Canyons baseball team in the 11th inning to walk-off over visiting Glendale College 16-15 in a wild back-and-forth game that saw 12 pitchers used and a combined 22 runs scored after the sixth inning.
Allanson, Cougars Walk Off 16-15 vs. Glendale
CalArts Graphic Design Program Ranked Sixth in Nation
Animation Career Review, an online resource site for those researching careers in animation, game design, graphic design, digital art and related fields, has named the California Institute of the Arts Design Program sixth in the nation in its 2023 Graphic Design School Rankings.
CalArts Graphic Design Program Ranked Sixth in Nation
Today in SCV History (April 21)
1994 - Sand Canyon homeowner Eddie Murray sets MLB record for switch-hit home runs in games (11 times) [story]
Eddie Murray
BizFed’s New Poll Focuses on Primary Business Concerns
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has been a long time partner with the Los Angeles County Business Federation (BizFed).T
BizFed’s New Poll Focuses on Primary Business Concerns
U.S. Education Department Awards COC $3M Title V Grant
The U.S. Department of Education has awarded College of the Canyons a $3 million Title V Developing Hispanic-Serving Institutions (DHSI) grant to help the college support Hispanic students pursuing degrees in STEM and increase overall retention and completion rates of Hispanic students attending college for the first time.
U.S. Education Department Awards COC $3M Title V Grant
EPA Seeks to Outlaw Industrial Cleaner
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday the latest action to protect public health under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), proposing a ban on most uses of methylene chloride, a dangerous chemical known to cause serious health risks and even death.
EPA Seeks to Outlaw Industrial Cleaner
May 12: Mad Hatter’s Bash Benefiting Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra
Take a trip down the rabbit role to the Mad for Music Mad Hatter’s Bash.
May 12: Mad Hatter’s Bash Benefiting Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra
Electric Car Show Returns to CSUN
With a recent push from state leaders to move away from gas powered cars by 2035, electric vehicles are set to become the standard in California. 
Electric Car Show Returns to CSUN
Castaic Union Presents 2022-2023 Jene Fielder Trust Scholarships
Castaic Union School District is pleased to announce the presentation of the Jene Fielder Trust Scholarships for the 2022-2023 school year.
Castaic Union Presents 2022-2023 Jene Fielder Trust Scholarships
SCV Sheriff’s Station Hosting DEA National Drug Take Back Day
This Saturday, April 22, SCV Sheriff’s Station J-Team deputies will be taking part in the “DEA National Drug Take Back Day” from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., in front of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, located at 26201 Golden Valley Road.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Hosting DEA National Drug Take Back Day
Hart District Board Member James Webb Announces Resignation
William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board James Webb has announced his resignation from the board, effective May 2, 2023.
Hart District Board Member James Webb Announces Resignation
Ocean Water Use Warning Issued for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.
Ocean Water Use Warning Issued for L.A. County Beaches
April 29: LifeForward Workshop to Discuss Health, Wellness, Self-Care
The next, free LifeForward workshop is scheduled for Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., to discuss “Challenging Emotions – Anxiety, Stress & Depression!” and “Take Care of Yourself-Mindfulness & Personal Growth Mindset!” at Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway in Valencia.
April 29: LifeForward Workshop to Discuss Health, Wellness, Self-Care
Today in SCV History (April 20)
1874 - First train out of L.A. to reach new town of San Fernando; Newhall 2 years later [story]
train tunnel
MinuteClinic Mental Health Services Launch at CVS Pharmacy Locations
 MinuteClinic, the medical clinic located inside select CVS Pharmacy stores, today announced it has launched mental health counseling and care services at six MinuteClinic locations in the Los Angeles metropolitan area.
MinuteClinic Mental Health Services Launch at CVS Pharmacy Locations
SCVNews.com
