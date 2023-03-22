April 30: Art Show At La Chene French Cuisine

The Santa Clarita Artists Association is presenting their 9th annual Spring Art Festival and Sale.

Join SCAA in the gardens of Le Chene restaurant at 12625 Sierra Highway, Agua Dulce, one day only from 10 a.m. to 4p.m.

“Dozens of artists will be showing their original artwork,” said Dody Rogers, coordinator. Free viewing to the public and all artworks will be for sale.

There will also be a raffle in the afternoon with prizes including donated artwork. Proceeds will help fund scholarships for high school art students in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCAA also presents other educational art opportunities. See the website for other events.

Brunch or lunch reservations can be made by calling 661 251-4315. Other questions should be directed to 661 252-7639.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...