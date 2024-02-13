April 6: Cajun’s Aviation Dream Fundraiser

Cajun’s Aviation Dream Fundraiser will host a day of flight on Saturday, April 6 at the Aviation Museum of Santa Paula, 800 E. Santa Maria St., #E Santa Paula, Ca 93060, the home air field of fallen 2018 USAF Thunderbird Pilot #4, Maj. Stephen “Cajun” Del Bagno.

Cajun’s Aviation Dream will also be dedicating a piece of authentic, perfectly preserved Thunderbird history to the Aviation Museum of Santa Paula in celebration and honor of Del Bagno. This is the sixth anniversary of Del Bagno’s death which occured when his aircraft crashed during a routine training mission over the Nevada Test and Training Range.

A 2001 graduate of Saugus High School, Del Bagno would return every year to Saugus to conduct a Career in Aviation Seminar to encourage students to pursue a career in the aviation field. He strived to be a role model to young people, as he had done his entire life, whether it was by being the captain of the varsity soccer team, godfather to his niece, Chief Pilot in charge of training at Aviad, recipient of the Gold Medal Award in the Regional Occupational Program of Wild-land Firefighting and Top Male Student Athlete of the Year in 2001 at Saugus High School.

The Cajun’s Aviation Dream Fundraiser will sponsor Discovery Flights through CP Aviation for kids ages 8+, weather permitting on April 6.

The event will also include free entrance to the Aviation Museum of Santa Paula along with tram rides around the airport and fun activities for all ages.

The Cajun’s Aviation Dream Fundraiser will have raffle prizes and merchandise available for purchase. All proceeds and donations will directly support the Cajun’s Aviation Dream scholarship fund.

Special guest, NASA research pilot Herman Posada will be on site with the NASA support aircraft display (former Navy T34C Mentor) for everyone to enjoy.

If you are unable to attend please consider making a donation or participating in our Virtual Hike from April 4-April 30. Registration and additional details available at www.cajunsaviationdream.org.

Cajun’s Aviation Dream is a California 501(C)(3) nonprofit corporation started in honor of Maj. Del Bagno that helps stellar young Americans chase their own dreams to fly and pursue their passion for aviation. Since Cajun’s mishap in April of 2018 our organization has sponsored over 30 young people with scholarships ranging from Discovery Flights, Flight time or by sending them to a highly sought after Advanced Air Academy Summer Camp in Oshkosh, Wisc. The Del Bagno family and Cajun’s Aviation Dream board members would like to thank you for your continued love and support.

For more information visit https://cajunsaviationdream.org.

