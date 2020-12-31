Cajun’s Aviation Dream Announces Expansion of Scholarship Program

Cajun’s Aviation Dream carries on the legacy of Maj. Stephen “Cajun” Del Bagno by helping stellar young Americans chase their own dreams to fly and pursue their passion for aviation. Del Bagno tragically perished during a routine aerial demonstration training on April 4, 2018.

2020 has been a complicated year and the COVID-19 pandemic forced Cajun’s Aviation Dream to look at additional ways the organization can carry out its mission. The local nonprofit has decided to fly into 2021 with four new scholarship opportunities.

There will be two awards for a Discovery Flight (this flight is intended to familiarize a prospective student with the flying environment) and two awards (Fly with Cajun) for a 1-hour aircraft rental with flight instruction. This is an essay competition, available to all high school students, 9-12th grade and 14-18 years old in the USA. Applications will be accepted from Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 – Thursday, March 4, 2021 and will announce the recipients on Cajun’s Angelversary, Sunday, April 4. Previous scholarship award winners are eligible and encouraged to apply.

Please also note that the organization will remain 100 percent committed to sponsoring two, 16-18 year olds to the EAA Advanced Air Academy Summer Camp and our 2021 spots will be filled by our 2020 recipients. Cajun’s Aviation Dream is accepting applications for the 2022 camp but do not have dates or details at this time.

For more information, visit the organization’s website at www.cajunsaviationdream.org to confirm details, eligibility requirements and to submit an application.

“We at Cajun’s Aviation Dream can’t thank everyone enough for their love and support. We are truly humbled and beyond grateful to you all for helping us to continue Cajun’s work. Please help us spread the word and have a Happy New Year.”