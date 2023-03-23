April 7: Santa Clarita Library Brings Teen Fan Fest To Canyon Country Community Center

The Santa Clarita Public Library is inviting teens and tweens to the Canyon Country Community Center for Teen Fan Fest.

Teen Fan Fest returns with tournaments, costumes and other events.

Teens are encouraged to come celebrate their favorite franchises while enjoying costumes, live music, food and more.

The Fan Fest will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center located at 18410 Sierra Highway.

For more information or to see more events from the Santa Clarita Public Library check out the website.

This event is sponsored by the Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library.

