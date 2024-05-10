July 6-21: ‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’

Santa Clarita’s Olive Branch Theatricals will offer a production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” July 6 – 21.

Six awkward spelling champions learn that winning (and losing) isn’t everything. Olive Branch Theatricals’ first musical production of the 2024 season will revolve around an eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vying for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves a champion and at least the losers get a juice box.

This fast-paced crowd-pleaser offers audience particpation and is rated PG-13. There is a song about puberty and other young adult theme jokes throughout. May not be appropriate for audience members under the age of 13.

The production is set to perform at The Olive Branch: a pioneering pop-up performance venue nestled within Valencia Town Center, 24201 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.

The show opens July 6 and runs weekends through July 21, with tickets ranging from $23 – $20. Advance tickets will be available at the end of May.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International. All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI, www.mtishows.com.

Olive Branch Theatricals is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. To learn more about upcoming productions and volunteer opportunities, visit www.olivebranchtheatricals.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...