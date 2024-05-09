June 2: The Sierra Hillbillies Make “Wishes Come True” With Disney Themed Dance

The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance club invites you to make your “Wishes Come True”. Romney Tannehill will be their enthusiastic caller on Sunday, June 2nd from 2 – 4:30pm.

He will be calling SSD and Tip at the breaks.

Join them for a “Parade of Disney” themed dance at Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA.. The cost is $10 per person.

Free refreshments. Themed dress is always fun, whether you’re feeling Goofy, or mousey like Micky or beautiful like Snow White. Dress like the character of your dreams, and make your “Wishes Come True”. However, casual dress is always welcome.

For more information, Call 661-262-9525, or email hillbillies.pres@gmail.com

Visit us at www.sierrahillbillies.org, or find us on Facebook

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...