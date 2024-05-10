header image

May 10
1877 - Newhall School District formed, upon petition of J.F. Powell and 47 others [story]
Newhall School kids
June 6: Music Tribute to 80th Anniversary of D-Day
| Friday, May 10, 2024
The Main Tribute story songs

The MAIN in Old Town Newhall will host “A Night of Narrative Song: A Music Tribute to the 80th Anniversary of D-Day” on Thursday, June 6 at 7 p.m.

The performance will include songs and stories about patriotism, war, soldiers and victory.

The show features Robert Morgan Fisher, an award-winning writer/musician. He has written or co-written countless Americana story song standards including: “Mr. Schwinn,” “A Life in Music” and “Don’t You Wanna Go to Mars?” (which was included in the Maven Rocket and is actually now on the planet Mars).

He is also an encyclopedia of story songs. His short fiction has won The Montana Humor Prize, The Chester B. Himes Prize and he was a finalist for the Steinbeck Award.

“Tribute to 80th Anniversary of D-Day” is a night of nothing but military-related stories in music with a dash of micro-fiction/prose poetry and surprise guests.. Each show contains 95% new material.

Since 2016, Fisher has led the UCLA Wordcommandos Creative Writing Workshop for veterans with PTSD and their families. Several veterans will open the show with microfictions (very short stories).

Tickets are $20. For tickets visit A Night of Narrative Song.

For more information visit atthemain.org.

The MAIN

24266 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321
July 6-21: ‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’

July 6-21: ‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’
Friday, May 10, 2024
Santa Clarita’s Olive Branch Theatricals will offer a production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” July 6 - 21.
FULL STORY...

June 2: Sierra Hillbillies Disney Themed Dance

June 2: Sierra Hillbillies Disney Themed Dance
Wednesday, May 8, 2024
FULL STORY...

‘Lone Star, Laundry, and Bourbon’ Coming to The MAIN

‘Lone Star, Laundry, and Bourbon’ Coming to The MAIN
Monday, May 6, 2024
Step into the Heart of 1970s Texas at The MAIN as Front Row Center presents, "Lone Star, Laundry, and Bourbon."
FULL STORY...

Experience the Butterfly Encounter at Gilchrist Farm

Experience the Butterfly Encounter at Gilchrist Farm
Friday, May 3, 2024
Experience the Butterfly Encounter at Gilchrist Farm open now on weekends thorugh Sunday, June 18. Walk through a tent of beautiful flowers hosting live butterflies that fly freely throughout the tent.
FULL STORY...
SCVNews.com