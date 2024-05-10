June 6: Music Tribute to 80th Anniversary of D-Day

The MAIN in Old Town Newhall will host “A Night of Narrative Song: A Music Tribute to the 80th Anniversary of D-Day” on Thursday, June 6 at 7 p.m.

The performance will include songs and stories about patriotism, war, soldiers and victory.

The show features Robert Morgan Fisher, an award-winning writer/musician. He has written or co-written countless Americana story song standards including: “Mr. Schwinn,” “A Life in Music” and “Don’t You Wanna Go to Mars?” (which was included in the Maven Rocket and is actually now on the planet Mars).

He is also an encyclopedia of story songs. His short fiction has won The Montana Humor Prize, The Chester B. Himes Prize and he was a finalist for the Steinbeck Award.

“Tribute to 80th Anniversary of D-Day” is a night of nothing but military-related stories in music with a dash of micro-fiction/prose poetry and surprise guests.. Each show contains 95% new material.

Since 2016, Fisher has led the UCLA Wordcommandos Creative Writing Workshop for veterans with PTSD and their families. Several veterans will open the show with microfictions (very short stories).

Tickets are $20. For tickets visit A Night of Narrative Song.

For more information visit atthemain.org.

The MAIN

24266 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

