At Their Doorstep | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

The Greatest Generation brought prosperity to our doorstep. Unfortunately, these same older adults statistically have a higher coronavirus mortality rate than the general population.

Therefore, as social isolation and separation ebbs, the last group to be freed will be seniors.

Some in this population have adapted to evolving technology. At Senior Center events, for instance, I see cell phones fly out of purses and pockets to capture images. But for many of my patients, they are stuck in the era of flip phones, or even back to the ‘60s Princess phones.

Who is at fault? Answer that when you are 90 or 100 years old, and figure “why learn?” when time is not on your side.

As humanitarians, we must be aware and recognize those who lack this technology. Whether they are grandparents, neighbors or friends, consider including seniors around you in your sphere of knowledge, and help them learn.

Older adults are medically susceptible to COVID-19, and will probably be asked to stay in place longer. Let’s see if we can not only keep them safe, but also assure the world is still at their doorstep.

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D., is a geriatric house-call physician who serves as president of the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Adults and Assemblyman to the California Senior Legislature. He has practiced in the Santa Clarita Valley for 32 years.