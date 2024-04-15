Ken Striplin | Kick Up Your Heels at Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival

Dance the Weekend Away at the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival

Cowboy Festival weekend is upon us! Prepare to kick up your heels, sip on the finest local brews and immerse yourself in everything cowboy culture. This coming weekend, William S. Hart Park, located at 24151 Newhall Avenue, has been transformed into the Wild West. It’s not just a place where cowboys and cowgirls find themselves in their authentic element—it’s also the must-be-spot for music festival fans. From live musical performances, non-stop line dancing, mouth-watering barbecue, piping hot peach cobbler, cold brews and authentic Old West activities, the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival always brings the entertainment.

Across all three stages, including The Mane Stage, presented by Farmers Insurance – Damien White Agency, the Whistle Stop Stage and Hart Hall, you can hear a wide range of live music being performed by incredible performers in country western, folk and bluegrass. Cowboy Festival classics such as Dave Stamey and Kristyn Harris, along with some brand-new faces will have you tapping your toes to the beat. If you have the urge to get out on the dance floor, but could use some guidance, the Bootscoot Bosses have you covered. Every hour from 1 p.m to 5 p.m., stop by and take a line dancing lesson or two and you’ll be scooting and stomping like a pro in no time. If you are looking for even more two-stepping and line dancing opportunities – buy your tickets for Dancing into the Dusk. Saturday night at Hart Park from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., you can dance to tunes from a live DJ while you enjoy dinner from the on-site food trucks and cold beverages. Tickets to Dancing into the Dusk are limited and available for purchase at CowboyFestival.org or at the door.

Looking to sample local brews? Located at three different spots across Hart Park, as well as at Dancing into the Dusk, will be the official brewery of the 28th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival: Lucky Luke Brewing Company. Locally owned and operated, all brews are made right here in Santa Clarita. Lucky Luke will be featuring their Newhall Pilsner, which fits right in with this year’s location. On top of this quality beer, Lucky Luke will also be selling other craft brews, along with flavored seltzers.

Now is the time to grab your cowboy boots and head over to Hart Park. Remember to take advantage of public transit, including the Metrolink and Santa Clarita Transit to reach the festival without the hassle of finding parking. If you do choose to drive, the festival parking lot is located at 13th Street and Railroad Avenue and a shuttle will take you to Hart Park. For more information on everything happening this weekend at the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, please visit CowboyFestival.org.

Ken Striplin is the city manager for the City of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

