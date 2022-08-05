Aug. 10: Wilk Hosts Virtual Program on Wildfire Preparedness

The office of California State Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, will host an informational virtual program with the California Department of Insurance on wildfire preparedness on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

“The threat of wildfires affects all of us,” said Wilk.

The event will include information on:

-Available resources

-Tips on preparedness

-Information on actions that can be taken to prepare and recover from a wildfire.

The program will run from 11 a.m. to noon over Zoom.

Register here to receive the Zoom link.

The event flyer can be found here.

Wilk represents the 21st Senate District, which includes the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor valleys.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...