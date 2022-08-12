Aug. 17-Sept. 5: LASD Will Increase End-of-Summer DUI Patrols, Checkpoints

Friday, Aug 12, 2022

By Press Release

As the summer travel season wraps up, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds drivers to be responsible and never drive under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

“Whether traveling locally or taking a longer road trip to see friends and family, please have a game plan for how to get home safely,” Sergeant Robert Hill of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. “There is never a good excuse for driving after drinking or using drugs that impair.”

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department asks residents to take the necessary precautions to protect yourself and your family by buckling up, avoiding distractions behind the wheel, following the speed limit, and not driving impaired.

To help keep our community safe, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department will have additional deputies on patrol Aug. 17 through Labor Day Sept. 5 looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The additional efforts to prevent impaired driving are part of a national enforcement campaign, Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over.

In addition to patrols, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department will be holding DUI Checkpoints, throughout the national enforcement campaign dates, within the cities it provides police services for.

In 2020, 1,159 people were killed throughout the state in drunk driving-related crashes, which accounted for 30 percent of all traffic deaths.

While drunk driving is a significant traffic safety problem, driving while impaired is not just from alcohol. Prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications and marijuana may also impair. If you plan on drinking or taking medications with a driving warning label, let someone who is sober drive. If you see someone driving impaired, call 9-1-1.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

