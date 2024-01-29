More than $1M Worth of Stolen Metals Recovered in Acton

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Major Crimes Bureau Organized Retail Theft and Cargo Theft Task Force Detectives began an investigation of a cargo load of precious metals, stolen from the Chicago area and ended up in various locations within Los Angeles County. The detective’s investigation led them to the Unincorporated Los Angeles County area of Acton, where detectives served a search warrant on Friday, Jan. 26, at the residence of suspect Khatchik Aleksanian.

Over 130,000 pounds of copper and brass, totaling over $1.2 million dollars, was recovered during the warrant. In addition to the precious metals, (50) brand new big rig tires, worth over $50,000 were recovered at the location. A cache of 10 firearms including handguns, rifles and assault weapons were seized from the residence. These weapons were accessible and in proximity to a child at the location.

The suspect was arrested for receiving stolen property and child endangerment. He was transported to Palmdale Sheriff’s Station and is being held on $20,000 bail. The suspect has a court date of Tuesday, Jan. 30, at the Antelope Valley Court House.

If anyone has information about this case, please contact the Organized Retail Theft Task Force at ORCTF@LASD.ORG, or 562-946-7270.

In an effort to combat organized retail theft, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department formed the Organized Retail Crime Task Force (ORCTF) in September 2023. The task force is composed of three teams: North, South, and the Burglary and Robbery Task Force (BRTF). The unit is a part of LASD’s Major Crimes Bureau and are dedicated to investigating, identifying, and apprehending suspects of organized retail crimes. ORCTF works in conjunction with outside law enforcement agencies, other organized retail crime task forces and federal partners to address retail theft incidents.

