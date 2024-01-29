header image

January 29
1945 - Local residents vote 1,184 to 7 (correct, seven) to create SCV high school district [story]

More than $1M Worth of Stolen Metals Recovered in Acton
| Monday, Jan 29, 2024

Confiscated 1Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Major Crimes Bureau Organized Retail Theft and Cargo Theft Task Force Detectives began an investigation of a cargo load of precious metals, stolen from the Chicago area and ended up in various locations within Los Angeles County. The detective’s investigation led them to the Unincorporated Los Angeles County area of Acton, where detectives served a search warrant on Friday, Jan. 26, at the residence of suspect Khatchik Aleksanian.

Over 130,000 pounds of copper and brass, totaling over $1.2 million dollars, was recovered during the warrant. In addition to the precious metals, (50) brand new big rig tires, worth over $50,000 were recovered at the location. A cache of 10 firearms including handguns, rifles and assault weapons were seized from the residence. These weapons were accessible and in proximity to a child at the location.

The suspect was arrested for receiving stolen property and child endangerment. He was transported to Palmdale Sheriff’s Station and is being held on $20,000 bail. The suspect has a court date of Tuesday, Jan. 30, at the Antelope Valley Court House.

If anyone has information about this case, please contact the Organized Retail Theft Task Force at ORCTF@LASD.ORG, or 562-946-7270.

In an effort to combat organized retail theft, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department formed the Organized Retail Crime Task Force (ORCTF) in September 2023. The task force is composed of three teams: North, South, and the Burglary and Robbery Task Force (BRTF). The unit is a part of LASD’s Major Crimes Bureau and are dedicated to investigating, identifying, and apprehending suspects of organized retail crimes. ORCTF works in conjunction with outside law enforcement agencies, other organized retail crime task forces and federal partners to address retail theft incidents.

Confiscated 4

Confiscated 3

Confiscated 2
Monday, Jan 29, 2024
Monday, Jan 29, 2024
Visit the American Cancer Society's Discovery Shop on Wednesday, Jan. 31, from 10 a.m. to 5p.m., for Community Cancer Awareness Days.
Monday, Jan 29, 2024
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Major Crimes Bureau Organized Retail Theft and Cargo Theft Task Force Detectives began an investigation of a cargo load of precious metals, stolen from the Chicago area and ended up in various locations within Los Angeles County.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Five Productions Currently Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 29 - Sunday, Feb. 4.
Parks, Recreation to Discuss Sign Request for Veterans Historical Plaza
The Santa Clarita Parks Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Feb. 1 at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.
Visit the American Cancer Society's Discovery Shop on Wednesday, Jan. 31, from 10 a.m. to 5p.m., for Community Cancer Awareness Days.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Major Crimes Bureau Organized Retail Theft and Cargo Theft Task Force Detectives began an investigation of a cargo load of precious metals, stolen from the Chicago area and ended up in various locations within Los Angeles County.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 29)
1945 - Local residents vote 1,184 to 7 (correct, seven) to create SCV high school district [story]

Today in SCV History (Jan. 28)
1850 - Death Valley '49er William Robinson dies in Soledad Canyon from drinking too much cool water [story]
Today in SCV History (Jan. 27)
1970 - Gov. Ronald Reagan appoints Adrian Adams as Newhall's first "second" judge [story]
City Invites Applications for Animal Care Grants
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the launch of the Animal Care Grant Program, a new initiative to provide direct financial assistance to non-profit organizations that serve the city’s animal population.
Jan. 31: ‘Coffee With a Cop’ at Valencia McDonald’s
The first “Coffee With a Cop” of 2024 will be held Wednesday, Jan. 31 from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. at McDonald's in Valencia, 23110 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.
CDPH Warns Consumers with Milk Allergies About Dave’s Bakery Corn Bread
The California Department of Public Health is warning consumers with an allergy to milk not to eat Dave’s Bakery Corn Bread. The product contained whey, a milk allergen and the label did not include a milk allergy statement as required by law.
St. Clare Catholic Church 46th Annual Lenten Fish Fry
St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church in Canyon Country will host its 46th Annual Lenten Fish Fry on Fridays beginning Feb 16 for six weeks. The last Lenten Fish Fry of 2024 will be held March 22.
Barger to Host Public Forum on Skilled Nursing Facilities
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will host a special public meeting focused on the oversight, care and management of skilled nursing facilities in Los Angeles County.
Weekly COVID Roundup: COVID Numbers Still Elevated in County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 202 new laboratory confirmed cases and two new deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
County Offers Every Body Explores Program
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is inviting community members to participate in the Every Body Explores program where Santa Clarita Valley residents can experience the beauty of nature.
Canyons Promise Now Accepting Applications
The Canyons Promise program at College of the Canyons is now accepting sign-up forms for the 2024-25 academic year.
Applicants Sought for City Parks, Rec Commissioner
The city of Santa Clarita encourages interested and qualified residents to apply for an unscheduled vacancy position on the city’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission. The unexpired term ends Dec. 31, 2026.
Feb. 2-4: ‘Rev’ on Stage at Curtain Call Performing Arts
Hope Theatre Arts will present “Rev” live onstage at Canyon Country’s Curtain Call Performing Arts Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 2, 3 and 4.
March 23: Annual St. Francis Dam Tour Tickets on Sale
Tickets are now on sale for the annual tour of the ruins of the St. Francis Dam, presented by the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society. The tour will be held Saturday, March 23.
Marsha McLean | The Importance of Emergency Preparedness in the New Year
As someone who experienced the 1994 earthquake at our home in Santa Clarita and as someone who participated in the city’s inaugural Emergency Preparedness Program as a trainer, I can attest to how valuable it was to be prepared for a disaster.
Santa Clarita Arts Releases Augmented Reality Arts App
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the launch of its innovative augmented reality (AR) app, revolutionizing the way art enthusiasts experience and engage with art. Explore Old Town Newhall and view temporary public art through a new lens.
Outpost Media Presents ‘At Home at the Zoo’ at The MAIN
Outpost Media presents “At Home at the Zoo,” a new production that kicks off on Friday, Feb. 9, at The MAIN, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321, in Old Town Newhall. Don’t miss one of the seven showings of this classic production, that has nothing to do with wild animals.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 26)
1990 - "Duplicates" premieres at L.A. Phil; concerto by CalArts Music School dean Mel Powell wins Pulitzer Prize [story]
Tom Frew, ex-Historical Society Leader, Dies at 94
Beloved Newhall community leader Thomas McNaughton Frew IV, 94, died Jan. 12 in Camarillo.
SCVNews.com