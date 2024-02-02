header image

February 2
1848 - SCV becomes part of the United States with the signing of the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo [treaty]
Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo
D.A., Organized Retail Crimes Task Force File 309 Cases
| Friday, Feb 2, 2024
LASD ORTF

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Organized Retail Crimes Task Force, along with L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón, Los Angeles Police Department and SouthGate Police Department announced that more than 300 organized retail theft cases involving adult and juvenile defendants have been filed by the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is aware that the prevalence of organized retail crimes and incidents like “smash and grab” or “flash mob” thefts concern businesses and the communities these businesses serve.

As part of the commitment to addressing this important issue, the Department formed its Organized Retail Crimes Task Force in September 2023.

The ORCTF comprises 30 detectives, three sergeants and a lieutenant, representing various Sheriff’s Department Stations across Los Angeles County. They actively work with Task Forces from the Los Angeles Police Department and the California Highway Patrol.

The teams handle in-depth investigations and conduct “blitz” operations throughout the county. A “blitz” operation is when detectives pair up with Loss Prevention inside retail businesses. They observe thefts occur and make an arrest outside the location.

“The Sheriff’s Organized Retail Crimes Task Force, in collaboration with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and our partner law enforcement agencies, are continuing to work tirelessly to tackle these brazen smash-and-grabs that are having a significant impact on our business communities,” said Major Crimes Bureau Acting Captain Rob Peacock. “Since the inception of our task force, ORCTF has arrested 438 suspects related to retail theft and 309 cases have been successfully filed. We are not only focused on the individuals responsible for the thefts but also those that are in the criminal chain, the getaway drivers, those that harbor them and those that sell the stolen merchandise. These individuals need to understand that there will be consequences, we will use all our resources to identify, pursue and arrest these suspects.”

The ORCTF is not only investigating incidents of theft directly from retailers but is also actively working on identifying the persons who operate “fence” locations, where individuals take stolen merchandise to be sold for profit. One notable Task Force operation targeting a known “fence” occurred last week in the Antelope Valley. As a result of this operation, over $300,000 in stolen merchandise was seized, two illegal firearms were recovered and four individuals were arrested.

“Organized retail theft is not a victimless crime, it harms our community’s sense of security while shopping at these retailers, and the ability for local businesses to succeed,” said Gascón. “When we saw a rise in organized retail theft crimes, I committed to holding these individuals accountable. Through my partnership with the Organized Retail Theft Task Force, we have been able to track down many of the offenders and bring them to justice. We want businesses to succeed and for Angelenos to feel safe while they’re out in public. Filing these cases is just the beginning of my office’s work toward deterring these types of crimes in order to make Los Angeles County a safer place.”

The Organized Retail Crimes Task Force may be reached at ORCTF@LASD.org, or (562) 946-7270.

“If You See Something, Say Something.” L.A. Crime Stoppers: Partner to prevent or report crime by contacting the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s station at (661) 260-4000. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you may call “L.A. Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 MOBILE APP” on Google Play or the App Store or use the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Feb. 8: Arts Commission to Review Arts Grant Program
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission is holding its regular meeting in City Hall's Council Chambers Thursday, Feb. 8 at 6 p.m.
Feb. 8: Arts Commission to Review Arts Grant Program
Local Pooch Needs Your Vote for America’s Favorite Pet
A mini dachshund named Oakley McQueen Vanderhorst, who was once the lone pup representing Santa Clarita at the 26th running of the Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals back in the summer of 2023, is now in competition to be America's Favorite Pet and needs your vote.
Local Pooch Needs Your Vote for America’s Favorite Pet
Feb. 10: Fall in Love at City Pet Adoption Day
It’s the purr-fect time to fall in love and adopt a pet. The city of Santa Clarita, in collaboration with the Castaic Animal Care Center, is excited to invite residents to an adoption event, just in time for Valentine’s Day.
Feb. 10: Fall in Love at City Pet Adoption Day
Feb. 12: Kindergarten Registration Opens in Saugus District
Enroll for the 2024-25 school year with Saugus Union School District. On Monday, Feb. 12 priority registration will open for universal transitional kindergarten and kindergarten age students.
Feb. 12: Kindergarten Registration Opens in Saugus District
Feb. 22: VIA After Five Networking Mixer at La Cocina
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, Feb. 22, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at La Cocina, 28076 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Feb. 22: VIA After Five Networking Mixer at La Cocina
Ken Striplin | A Tribute to Film History
For more than a century, Santa Clarita has been one of the premier filming destinations in Southern California.
Ken Striplin | A Tribute to Film History
Feb. 2-4: Amateur Hockey State Championships Comes to The Cube
Join the city of Santa Clarita at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia for the 2024 California Amateur Hockey Association (CAHA) State Championships this weekend, Feb. 2-4.
Feb. 2-4: Amateur Hockey State Championships Comes to The Cube
Grant Price Signs NLI to TMU Baseball
Grant Price has signed his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at The Master's University.
Grant Price Signs NLI to TMU Baseball
Feb. 6-April 1: ‘The Joshua Tree Chronicles AI Images’ Art Exhibit
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the upcoming exhibition, “The Joshua Tree Chronicles AI Images,” by artist Edwin Vasquez.
Feb. 6-April 1: ‘The Joshua Tree Chronicles AI Images’ Art Exhibit
Lady Cougs Improve to 3-0 with Win Over Victor Valley
College of the Canyons improved to 3-0 in the early season with a decisive 9-0 victory over visiting Victor Valley College on Tuesday, its second win in as many days.
Lady Cougs Improve to 3-0 with Win Over Victor Valley
Jason Gibbs | ‘The Big I Do’ Couples Need Your Votes
I am thrilled to share some exciting news that hits close to the heart – a celebration of love like no other this upcoming Valentine’s Day.
Jason Gibbs | ‘The Big I Do’ Couples Need Your Votes
COC Names Sydney Tamondong, Jayden Steinhurst Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Sydney Tamondong (women's tennis) and Jayden Steinhurst (baseball) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Jan. 22-27.
COC Names Sydney Tamondong, Jayden Steinhurst Athletes of the Week
Dr. Christina Ghaly | DHS Preparing Annual Report
I hope the new year is off to a good start for you.
Dr. Christina Ghaly | DHS Preparing Annual Report
CalArts Alum Inspires Next Generation of Animators
A steady stream of students poured into California Institute of the Arts' Bijou Theater at the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 18 to attend one of the season’s last Character Animation Winter Session Talks.
CalArts Alum Inspires Next Generation of Animators
Mayor Cameron Smyth: ‘The Big I Do’ Returns
This February, love is in the air as local couples are offered a unique opportunity to elevate their Valentine’s Day celebration.
Mayor Cameron Smyth: ‘The Big I Do’ Returns
Ocean Water Advisory Issued for All L.A. County Beaches
Due to current rainfall, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advises beach users to avoid all water contact, especially near discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers due to potentially higher bacteria levels in these areas.
Ocean Water Advisory Issued for All L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (Feb. 1)
2015 - SCV native & 2007 Valencia High grad Shane Vereen's game-leading 11 catches help the New England Patriots defeat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX [story]
Shane Vereen
Public Health Analysis Shows Medical Debt Burden Increases in L.A. County to More Than $2.9 billion in 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has released an update for its report, "Medical Debt in LA County: Baseline Report and Action Plan",
Public Health Analysis Shows Medical Debt Burden Increases in L.A. County to More Than $2.9 billion in 2022
SCVNews.com