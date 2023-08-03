header image

1935 - Newhall deputy Archie Carter sentenced to 1 year in jail for contributing to the delinquency of a minor after his wife fatally shot his 20-year-old mistress (the age of majority was 21). [story]
Archie Carter
Aug. 24: VIA After Five Networking Mixer at Slater’s 50/50
| Wednesday, Aug 2, 2023
Water drop


Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, Aug. 24, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Slater’s 50/50.

It is one of the most popular VIA events, by members, for members.

VIA After Five is an opportunity to build your business network by meeting other VIA members, making valuable connections and learning more about the SCV business community.

Cost to attend: $20 for VIA members, $25 for non-members. Food, beverages, door prizes.

Slater’s is located at 24201 Valencia Blvd.

For tickets to the VIA After Five Networking mixer at Solarverse click here.

For more information about VIA and other business and networking events visit VIA’s website.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV Water Revenue Bonds Successfully Sold
Following a recent credit rating upgrade to AA+ by Standard & Poor’s, the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s 2023 revenue bonds were successfully sold in the market on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
SCV Water Revenue Bonds Successfully Sold
The Salvation Army, Walmart Unite to Collect School Supplies for Children in Need
The Salvation Army and Walmart Carl Boyer are helping to make the next school year the best school year for 100 kids in Santa Clarita Valley by collecting school supplies and other necessary items for families in need.  
The Salvation Army, Walmart Unite to Collect School Supplies for Children in Need
Aug 21: Santa Clarita Artists Association to Feature Mike Hernandez Gouache Demo at Barnes and Noble
Santa Clarita Artists Association will feature Mike Hernandez and his works at its new location, Barnes and Noble.
Aug 21: Santa Clarita Artists Association to Feature Mike Hernandez Gouache Demo at Barnes and Noble
Princess Cruises Named Official Cruise Vacation Partner of Los Angeles Rams
Valencia-based Princess Cruises today announced it has teamed up with the Los Angeles Rams as their official vacation partner.
Princess Cruises Named Official Cruise Vacation Partner of Los Angeles Rams
Message from City Manager | Enjoy Hot Summer Nights at City Events
There is nothing better than gathering with family and friends on a warm summer evening as the sun is setting, to enjoy one of Santa Clarita’s premier events. Fortunately in August, there are many opportunities to do just that.
Message from City Manager | Enjoy Hot Summer Nights at City Events
Robot May Help CSUN Marine Biologist Find Clues to Protect Vanishing Corals
This intrepid underwater robot may help California State University, Northridge marine biologist Peter Edmunds find clues for protecting vanishing coral species in the reefs of the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Robot May Help CSUN Marine Biologist Find Clues to Protect Vanishing Corals
Castaic Union School District Announces New Live Oak Elementary Principal
The Castaic Union School District has announced the appointment of Antonio Sanchez as the new Principal of Live Oak Elementary School.
Castaic Union School District Announces New Live Oak Elementary Principal
CSUN Special Collections to Delve Into History of the Armenian Diaspora
Authentic Armenian books, medals, personal letters, photos, autobiography manuscripts and translated documents can be found in a special collection at the California State University, Northridge’s University Library.
CSUN Special Collections to Delve Into History of the Armenian Diaspora
Friends of Santa Clarita Library Summer Bag Sale
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library will host the Summer Bag Sale event at the Valencia, Canyon Country and Newhall branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library, during normal operating hours from Saturday, Aug. 5 to Sunday, Aug. 13.
Friends of Santa Clarita Library Summer Bag Sale
Oct. 2: COC Foundation Golf Tournament, Swing for Student Success
The College of the Canyons Foundation invites all golfers to Swing for Student Success at the annual COC Foundation Golf Tournament. The charity golf tournament will be held Monday, Oct. 2 at Valencia Country Club, 27330 Tourney Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Oct. 2: COC Foundation Golf Tournament, Swing for Student Success
Aug 3: Virtual Conference on School Resource Deputy Program
The County of Los Angeles, Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission invites county residents to join Virtual Conference Session 3, Deputies in Schools: Ensuring Outcomes & Accountability to continue the dialogue on the School Resource Deputy program.
Aug 3: Virtual Conference on School Resource Deputy Program
Clear the Shelters August Pet Adoptions Offers Dogs, Cats for $20
The County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care & Control is pleased to join NBC4 and Telemundo 52’s annual month-long Clear the Shelters pet adoption and donation campaign for the ninth consecutive year.
Clear the Shelters August Pet Adoptions Offers Dogs, Cats for $20
Potential Increased Risk for Valley Fever Expected
The California Department of Public Health (CDPH), in collaboration with local health departments, is alerting the public and health care providers to a potential increased risk for Valley fever in California. Because many Valley fever infections take place during the summer, August has been designated as Valley Fever Awareness Month.
Potential Increased Risk for Valley Fever Expected
Mythbusters Co-Host Adam Savage Sets Sail on Discovery Princess
A playground at sea for curious minds awaits on a specially themed cruise hosted by Adam Savage, original co-host of Discovery Channel’s series MythBusters and godparent to Discovery Princess. The cruise sets sail onboard Discovery Princess, Nov. 25-29, from the Port of Los Angeles for a four-day West Coast Getaway to San Diego and Ensenada.
Mythbusters Co-Host Adam Savage Sets Sail on Discovery Princess
Mayor’s Monthly Message | Jason Gibbs
Motor vehicle accidents are among the leading causes of death for teenagers in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2,800 teens were killed and 227,000 teens were injured due to motor vehicle crashes in 2020. Young drivers are losing their lives prematurely in devastating and preventable traffic collisions.
Mayor’s Monthly Message | Jason Gibbs
Oct. 14: Battle of the Bag Charity Cornhole Tournament
The Baker Family Foundation will present the Battle of the Bag Charity Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 14 at LA North Studios Santa Clarita.
Oct. 14: Battle of the Bag Charity Cornhole Tournament
Safe Exchange Zone at SCV Sheriff’s Station
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station reminds SCV residents that there are several parking spots in front of the station designated as "Safe Exchange Zones" for residents.
Safe Exchange Zone at SCV Sheriff’s Station
Sept. 9: MHF Cheers for Charity Hosted by KRTH 101 Personality Brian Beirne
September is National Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month, and the Michael Hoefflin Foundation is hosting its inaugural Cheers for Charity: Beer, Wine and Concert Festival on Saturday, Sept. 9.
Sept. 9: MHF Cheers for Charity Hosted by KRTH 101 Personality Brian Beirne
Today in SCV History (Aug. 1)
1963 - Leona Cox Community School breaks ground in Canyon Country [story]
Leona Cox
West Ranch Standout Savannah Gatewood Showcasing Talents in Cuba
ELLA Sports Foundation’s sports programs director Manny Travieso will lead a team of eleven USA women travel ball softball players, including West Ranch High School standout Savannah Gatewood, to take part in the Third Annual Copa Amistad Aug. 1-6 in Havana, Cuba.
West Ranch Standout Savannah Gatewood Showcasing Talents in Cuba
COC’s Andrew Henderson Continues Career at Sonoma State
College of the Canyons sophomore Andrew Henderson signed with the Sonoma State University Seawolves men's basketball program to continue his career at the NCAA Division II level.
COC’s Andrew Henderson Continues Career at Sonoma State
Princess Cruises Unveils 2025 Itineraries
Princess Cruises has unveiled its 2025 Alaska cruise and cruisetours season, featuring three captivating roundtrip itineraries and an exclusive new National Parks Cruisetour.
Princess Cruises Unveils 2025 Itineraries
