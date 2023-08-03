Aug. 24: VIA After Five Networking Mixer at Slater’s 50/50

Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, Aug. 24, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Slater’s 50/50.

It is one of the most popular VIA events, by members, for members.

VIA After Five is an opportunity to build your business network by meeting other VIA members, making valuable connections and learning more about the SCV business community.

Cost to attend: $20 for VIA members, $25 for non-members. Food, beverages, door prizes.

Slater’s is located at 24201 Valencia Blvd.

For tickets to the VIA After Five Networking mixer at Solarverse click here.

For more information about VIA and other business and networking events visit VIA’s website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...