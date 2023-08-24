Aug. 25: Santa Clarita Community Hike

Join the city of Santa Clarita on an adventure at Central Park Friday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m., as it hosts a Community Hike into the sunset. The hike also includes an opportunity for the community to help paint a mural.
The hike will start at Central Park’s MP Field No. 7. Bring your family and friends. Dogs are welcome but MUST be on a leash!
The hike is free and open to all ages. Art supplies will be provided.
The MAIN will host the upcoming exhibition “Chronology: The Art of Janine Cooper Ayres from the Beginning.” Known by her artistic moniker “J-9,” Ayres is set to engage art enthusiasts with her four-decade long artistic journey, which will be on view from Tuesday, Aug. 29 through Monday, Sept. 25, with a special reception on Thursday, Sept. 21.
The mission of the Teen Advisory Board is to provide tweens and teens a place to express their opinions, build leadership experience, make friends and connect with the community while volunteering for the library.
The Circle of Hope, Inc. Board of Directors has issued a statement to inform supporters of a recent change within its leadership team. Laura Kirchhoff, executive director, is no longer employed by Circle of Hope.
The California State Auditor removed the state’s transportation infrastructure from its “high-risk list” Thursday after 16 years in recognition of the progress California has made in rebuilding and upgrading the state transportation system in recent years.
The California Commission on Teacher Credentialing has awarded $455,000 in Reading and Literacy Supplementary Authorization Incentive Grant funds to the William S. Hart Union High School District to support teachers in adding an additional authorization to their existing credentials.
It was a busy summer for Matador Athletics. Living up to its core values, significant institutional and donor investments were put into several capital enhancements supporting our Champion student-athletes.
A California State University, Northridge communication studies professor has collaborated with a team of Cornell researchers to develop and test novel e-cigarette warnings messages with two key and divergent populations: non-smoking youth and adult smokers.
After completion of a nationwide search, the Board of Directors for the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation announced Wednesday the promotion of current vice president of Workforce & Economic Development, Dr. Jey Wagner, to the role of president and CEO, as successor to Holly Schroeder.
Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted an important virtual roundtable discussion, Education to End Hate: Countering Antisemitism, to discuss the role of education in addressing antisemitism.
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. By joining the Gold Together Champions Campaign, along with other cancer fighting volunteers in the Santa Clarita Valley, to fight back against childhood cancer, you can help the American Cancer Society save lives by raising funds to directly support groundbreaking research, patient care programs, and much more. The color gold, like the precious metal, symbolizes the most precious thing in our lives – our children.
