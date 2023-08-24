Aug. 25: Santa Clarita Community Hike

Join the city of Santa Clarita on an adventure at Central Park Friday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m., as it hosts a Community Hike into the sunset. The hike also includes an opportunity for the community to help paint a mural.

The hike will start at Central Park’s MP Field No. 7. Bring your family and friends. Dogs are welcome but MUST be on a leash!

The hike is free and open to all ages. Art supplies will be provided.

Trail info:

Length: Two miles

Rating: Moderate

Elevation Gain: 280 Feet

Route Type: Out and back

We hope to see you on the trail!

For more information, Sean Tuber at call (661)250-3754 or email OutdoorRecreation@santa-clarita.com.

You may also visit city.sc/OutdoorRecreation.

