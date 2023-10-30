Barger Calls for Audit of Rent Relief Program

Los Angeles County Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Holly J. Mitchell voiced their utter dissatisfaction Monday with Los Angeles County’s delayed roll-out of a small property owner rent relief program approved by the Board of Supervisors on Jan. 24, 2023, and have called for an audit to both examine the process and identify the reasons for those delays.
The approved motion that created the rent relief program — introduced by Supervisor Barger and co-authored by Mitchell — directed Los Angeles County’s Department of Business and Consumer Affairs to distribute $45 million to mom-and-pop property owners for back rent owed since April 2022 and onward.
Nine months have passed since the motion’s approval, yet neither an application nor even program guidelines have been made available to the public.
“Delaying the disbursement of relief funds to mom-and-pop property owners is simply unacceptable,” said Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley. “The motion I introduced included an expectation that this landlord relief program would be launched expeditiously. We’ve missed the mark and small property owners are bearing the brunt of DCBA’s delays. I’ve initiated this audit so that our Board is equipped with an assessment of planning efforts to date and to avoid further delays. The bottom line is that we don’t have the luxury of taking our time to launch relief programs. We expect the property owners to pay their property taxes on time, so the County needs to reciprocate and quickly step up in times of need. I expect nothing less.”
“Support with paying back rent is an urgent issue facing tenants and mom-and-pop landlords in my district and across the County,” said Mitchell. “It has been almost a year since the Board approved the motion to create a Small Property Owner Relief program to equitably provide financial assistance to qualifying landlords that have been hit hardest by the pandemic. Every day we wait, more Angelenos are being evicted or becoming at risk of being evicted. Our shared constituency is counting on us to get this done, and we must do all we can to prevent more residents from being displaced.”
Los Angeles County’s chief executive officer is conducting the audit and the results are expected within two weeks.
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the California Department of Transportation will fully close both northbound and southbound directions of Interstate 5 Golden State Freeway from the State Route 14 Antelope Valley Freeway to Calgrove Boulevard 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 4 to 8 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 5, to demolish the Weldon Canyon Road bridge.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Nov. 1, beginning with closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Saugus Union School District has been awarded again for its efforts at ensuring student wellness is a priority for all students. This year’s grant submission was “Creating a Culture of Inclusivity and Kindness” throughout the Saugus School District.
The California Air Resources Board approved an update to its regulation that controls emissions from refrigerant used for the repair of automotive air conditioning systems by removing a canister consumer fee and phasing in a transition toward recycled refrigerant.
The Valley Industry Association will host an exclusive event where attendees will have the opportunity to hear from a distinguished panel of industry experts in robotics in the workplace during a luncheon meeting to be held Tuesday, Nov. 14 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia, CA 91355 from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
College of the Canyons climbed five spots in the most recent California Community College Sports Information Directors Association poll while also remaining in this week's United Soccer Coaches national rankings.
The study of plants will soon never be the same for young minds at SCVi, iLEAD Agua Dulce and iLEAD Exploration, all part of the iLEAD Public Charter School Network in the Santa Clarita Valley. On Sunday, Nov. 5 the students' experiments to determine whether certain plants can grow in space will be included as part of a SpaceX mission bound for the International Space Station.
The convenience store of the future is now open at Six Flags Magic Mountain. The theme park officially opened a new store in a heavily trafficked area that will give park guests the ability to grab drinks, snacks and other refreshments and leave without having to check out.
The city of Santa Clarita will present “Touchstones – Transitions – Tranquility” by Santa Clarita artist Frank Rock at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall. This art exhibition will be on display from Monday, Oct. 30, through Tuesday, Nov. 28, with a reception on Thursday, Nov. 16, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
