Bella Vida Senior Center Sets March Outdoor Drive-in Events

The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida has announced its March 2021 lineup of outdoor drive-in events.
The Senior Center has been offering these wonderful drive-in events for several months – with all COVID protocols strictly enforced.
* March 6 (Saturday) at 3 p.m. — J.R.’s Comedy Club returns for an afternoon of fun and laughter featuring six different comedians on the stage at the Bella Vida parking lot. (minimal charge)
* March 9 (Tuesday) at 2 p.m. — Join us for Bingo. Yes….there are prizes. Question is, will YOU be a lucky winner?
* March 13 (Saturday) at 3 p.m. — Concert featuring the Blue Breeze Band. The best of Motown, R&B, soul, funk, jazz, and blues. Come and enjoy an afternoon of great music live on the outdoor stage at Bella Vida. Free of charge.
* March 27 (Saturday) at 7:30 p.m. — Another night at the Drive-In movies. Enjoy a night out from the comfort and safety of your car. Watch “A Field of Dreams” starring Kevin Costner. Free of charge. Wear your baseball hat and get a Bella Vida hot dog at the entrance.
Reservations for all drive-in events are required at myscvcoa.org and events will sell out.
For more information, visit myscvcoa.org or call the Senior Center at 661-259-9444 x 151.
All drive-in events are held in the SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida parking lot, 27180 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita.
Light refreshments are provided at all drive-in events.
About the Senior Center
The Santa Clarita Valley Committee on Aging (SCVCOA) was formed in 1972 as a grassroots response to the needs of older persons in the Santa Clarita Valley. The SCVCOA was formally established as a Public Benefit Nonprofit 501(c)(3) Corporation in 1976, doing business as the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center (SCV Senior Center).
