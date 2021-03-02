header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
62°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 1
1990 - President George H.W. Bush and Sheriff Sherman Block dedicate new North County Correctional Facility in Castaic [story]
ribbon cutting
Bella Vida Senior Center Sets March Outdoor Drive-in Events
| Monday, Mar 1, 2021
drive-in events at bella vida senior center

The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida has announced its March 2021 lineup of outdoor drive-in events.

The Senior Center has been offering these wonderful drive-in events for several months – with all COVID protocols strictly enforced.

* March 6 (Saturday) at 3 p.m. — J.R.’s Comedy Club returns for an afternoon of fun and laughter featuring six different comedians on the stage at the Bella Vida parking lot. (minimal charge)

* March 9 (Tuesday) at 2 p.m. — Join us for Bingo. Yes….there are prizes. Question is, will YOU be a lucky winner?

* March 13 (Saturday) at 3 p.m. — Concert featuring the Blue Breeze Band. The best of Motown, R&B, soul, funk, jazz, and blues. Come and enjoy an afternoon of great music live on the outdoor stage at Bella Vida. Free of charge.

* March 27 (Saturday) at 7:30 p.m. — Another night at the Drive-In movies. Enjoy a night out from the comfort and safety of your car. Watch “A Field of Dreams” starring Kevin Costner. Free of charge. Wear your baseball hat and get a Bella Vida hot dog at the entrance.

Reservations for all drive-in events are required at myscvcoa.org and events will sell out.

For more information, visit myscvcoa.org or call the Senior Center at 661-259-9444 x 151.

All drive-in events are held in the SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida parking lot, 27180 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita.

Light refreshments are provided at all drive-in events.

About the Senior Center

The Santa Clarita Valley Committee on Aging (SCVCOA) was formed in 1972 as a grassroots response to the needs of older persons in the Santa Clarita Valley. The SCVCOA was formally established as a Public Benefit Nonprofit 501(c)(3) Corporation in 1976, doing business as the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center (SCV Senior Center).

drive-in events
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Bella Vida Senior Center Sets March Outdoor Drive-in Events

Bella Vida Senior Center Sets March Outdoor Drive-in Events
Monday, Mar 1, 2021
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida has announced its March 2021 lineup of outdoor drive-in events.
FULL STORY...

Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles Launches First-Ever Diversity and Advocacy Department

Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles Launches First-Ever Diversity and Advocacy Department
Friday, Feb 26, 2021
The Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles announced on Feb. 26 that Kenya Yarbrough will lead its newly-created and first-ever Diversity, Equity, Inclusivity, Access, and Advocacy Initiative.
FULL STORY...

Zonta SCV Accepting Award Applications for Young Women in Public Affairs

Zonta SCV Accepting Award Applications for Young Women in Public Affairs
Tuesday, Feb 23, 2021
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is offering Young Women in Public Affairs (YWPA) Awards to outstanding young women.
FULL STORY...

ARTree to Begin In-Person Instruction March 22

ARTree to Begin In-Person Instruction March 22
Tuesday, Feb 23, 2021
ARTree Community Arts Center is returning to some in-person instruction, beginning Monday, March 22.
FULL STORY...

FYI Seeking Local ‘Allies’ to Support SCV Foster Youth

FYI Seeking Local ‘Allies’ to Support SCV Foster Youth
Friday, Feb 19, 2021
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is seeking “Allies” to work one-on-one with Santa Clarita youth who are aging out of the L.A. County foster care system. A virtual training session will be held Wednesday, March 10 for interested volunteers.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Henry Mayo Now Inoculating Educators with COVID-19 Vaccine
Santa Clarita Valley educators were next in line to receive their COVID-19 vaccine shots at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Monday, more than two months after the hospital received its first batch of vaccines for hospital frontline workers.
Henry Mayo Now Inoculating Educators with COVID-19 Vaccine
Bella Vida Senior Center Sets March Outdoor Drive-in Events
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida has announced its March 2021 lineup of outdoor drive-in events.
Bella Vida Senior Center Sets March Outdoor Drive-in Events
Santa Clarita, Sheriff’s Station to Launch ‘Guard That Auto’ Anti-Theft Campaign
In partnership with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the city of Santa Clarita will launch its “Guard That Auto” campaign this spring to combat an increase in grand theft auto over the past year.
Santa Clarita, Sheriff’s Station to Launch ‘Guard That Auto’ Anti-Theft Campaign
Saugus High Advances in State Academic Decathlon
The Saugus High School academic decathlon team will advance to the state competition after placing in the top 10 in the county competition.
Saugus High Advances in State Academic Decathlon
Mayor’s March Message: Enjoy Spring in Santa Clarita
Spring is upon us, and with it comes longer days, greener hillsides, and warmer temperatures that invite outdoor exploration.
Mayor’s March Message: Enjoy Spring in Santa Clarita
Young Artists Invited to Submit Works in 2021 Sister Cities International Showcase
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with the Santa Clarita Sister Cities program, invites local students to submit artwork, poetry, essays/creative writing, photographs, or music for the 2021 Sister Cities International Young Artists and Authors Showcase.
Young Artists Invited to Submit Works in 2021 Sister Cities International Showcase
Newsom, Lawmakers Cut Deal to Reopen California Schools by April
In a rush to bring children back to California schools after a year of closed campuses, Governor Gavin Newsom and lawmakers said Monday the state will offer $2 billion to school districts willing to reopen next month.
Newsom, Lawmakers Cut Deal to Reopen California Schools by April
COVID-19 Vaccine Shortages Highlight Health Inequities in L.A. County
The race to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Los Angeles County despite vaccine shortages is cutthroat and most people don’t even know they’re in the competition.
COVID-19 Vaccine Shortages Highlight Health Inequities in L.A. County
DMV Warns Customers of REAL ID Phishing Scam
The California Department of Motor Vehicles has learned of a text message phishing scam related to REAL ID and reminds customers that it will never ask for personal information related to driver’s license number, Social Security number, or financial information through email, text, or over the phone.
DMV Warns Customers of REAL ID Phishing Scam
Today in SCV History (March 1)
1990 - President George H.W. Bush and Sheriff Sherman Block dedicate new North County Correctional Facility in Castaic [story]
ribbon cutting
Today in SCV History (Feb. 28)
1890 - Jenkins ranch hands Dolores Cook and George Walton of Castaic slain by rival William Chormicle and W.A. Gardener [story]
Dolores Cook
Today in SCV History (Feb. 27)
1950 - Ex-Mrs. William S. Hart appears in court to challenge will that leaves Hart Park & Mansion to L.A. County [story]
Winifred Westover
Modified Sand Canyon Resort Project Up for Review
The Sand Canyon Resort project is scheduled to return before the Santa Clarita Planning Commission Tuesday with a series of revisions, following multiple concerns raised by both commissioners and residents.
Modified Sand Canyon Resort Project Up for Review
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 26,045; Nearly 2 Million Doses Administered in County
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 144 new deaths and 1,838 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 26,045 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 26,045; Nearly 2 Million Doses Administered in County
Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles Launches First-Ever Diversity and Advocacy Department
The Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles announced on Feb. 26 that Kenya Yarbrough will lead its newly-created and first-ever Diversity, Equity, Inclusivity, Access, and Advocacy Initiative.
Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles Launches First-Ever Diversity and Advocacy Department
March 16: VIA Virtual Series with Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook
The Valley Industry Association will welcome College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook as the keynote speaker for the March VIA Virtual Series taking place Tuesday, March 16, from 11:00 a.m to 12:15 p.m.
March 16: VIA Virtual Series with Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook
March 2: Planning Commission Virtual Regular Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita’s Planning Commission will hold a regular meeting virtually Tuesday, March 2, at 6:00 p.m.
March 2: Planning Commission Virtual Regular Meeting
Feb. 27: Child and Family Center to Host Virtual Teen Dating Violence Awareness Art Exhibit
The Child and Family Center's Domestic Violence Program is set to host its fourth annual "Night of Expression" art exhibit on Saturday, Feb. 27, in recognition of Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.
Feb. 27: Child and Family Center to Host Virtual Teen Dating Violence Awareness Art Exhibit
State on Track to Reach Capacity Goal of 3 Million Vaccines Per Week, Pending Available Supply
California Department of Public Health officials announced on Feb. 26 that California is on track to create the capacity to administer 3 million vaccinations per week by March 1.
State on Track to Reach Capacity Goal of 3 Million Vaccines Per Week, Pending Available Supply
Henry Mayo to Host Events, Classes for National Nutrition Month
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is set to host events and classes in March to celebrate National Nutrition Month.
Henry Mayo to Host Events, Classes for National Nutrition Month
Independent Audit Finds College District in Full Compliance
The college district received the best rating possible in an independent audit of its general obligation bond expenditures.
Independent Audit Finds College District in Full Compliance
MB2 Group Purchases Mountasia Family Fun Center
After being shuttered for almost a year due to pandemic restrictions, Mountasia Family Fun Center has been purchased by MB2 Group.
MB2 Group Purchases Mountasia Family Fun Center
DMV Extends Expiring Commercial Driver’s Licenses Through May
The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced a new round of extensions for commercial driver’s licenses expiring through May 31 that will help commercial drivers focus on delivering essential products and supplies during the COVID-19 emergency.
DMV Extends Expiring Commercial Driver’s Licenses Through May
Today in SCV History (Feb. 26)
1923 - U.S. release of Charles Chaplin film "The Pilgrim," partially shot at Saugus Train Station & Newhall First Presbyterian Church [watch]
The Pilgrim
%d bloggers like this: