Board of Supervisors Unanimously Approve Motion to Deliver Long Term Support for Film Industry

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath that will examine how the County can support the film production industry and keep it anchored in the region.

Coming on the heels of this past Sunday’s announcement by union leaders and Hollywood studios that a tentative agreement was reached, the motion specified concrete steps that Los Angeles County’s Department of Economic Opportunity, in consultation with FilmLA, will complete in the coming weeks.

Tax incentives, reducing the County’s regulatory and zoning barriers for the development of additional production space, payroll and local sales tax reductions, and the potential creation of a creative economy evergreen capital development fund are all on the table, among other strategies.

The County will also explore developing a fee waiver program for lower impact and/or student productions that shoot in the County’s unincorporated areas, and an analysis of how vacant, underutilized County properties can be used for shared production space.

“I want to support the entertainment industry by making sure our County stands ready to lend its support as the strikes reach their resolutions,” said Supervisor Barger. “This motion is also about ensuring that L.A. County will continue to be a destination for filming and discouraging film and television shoots to move out of our County because it’s easier and cheaper to do so. The County will develop proposals to spur filming locally by looking at ways to streamline bureaucracy and reduce fees. We need to send a clear message that Los Angeles County should remain a priority and anchor for the entertainment industry.”

“As we look ahead to greenlit series and writers’ rooms penning the next seasons of our favorite shows, we cannot take for granted the American film industry whose beating heart is in L.A. County,” said Supervisor Horvath. “Our local incentives must be competitive to support our creative economy, along with continued investment in the industry that means so much to our identity and culture as Angelenos. I join Supervisor Barger in supporting a long-term plan to keep film, TV, and commercial productions thriving in L.A. County.”

A copy of the motion is accessible here.

