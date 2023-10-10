Two LASD Deputies Injured in Fire at Pitchess Training Facility

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department announced during a press conference that two LASD deputies were injured during a fire that broke out in a training facility located at the Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic.

The deputites are listed in stable, but critical condition at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia.

The fire broke out at approximatley 9:30 a.m. in the mobile shooting range trailer located at Pitchess.

Los Angles County Sheriff Robert Luna conducted the press Luna held at Henry Mayo.

“I want to thank all the staff here at the hospital, they have been doing some amazing work here with the two deputies that were injured,” Luna said.

Details of the injuries were not released.

Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the fire in the semi trailer and worked to extinguish the blaze.

Luna said the inmate population was not in danger from the fire but that the facility has been placed in lockdown.

Other mobile training shooting ranges throughout Los Angeles County have been told to cease operations until an investigation into the orgin of this fire has been determined, said Luna.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement regarding reports of four Sheriff’s deputies having been injured this morning during a training exercise at Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic:

“I want the Sheriff’s deputies injured during today’s training exercise and their families to know I am thinking of them and they have my full support during their recovery.

I send my deepest thanks to the swift and courageous first responders who rushed to the scene. Their unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of our community is invaluable and should never be taken for granted.”

