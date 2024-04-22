header image

April 22
1974 - Gov. Ronald Reagan speaks at dedication of COC's first permanent building, the William G. Bonelli Instructional Resource Center [story]
Ronald Reagan
Henry Mayo Celebrating National Volunteer Week
| Monday, Apr 22, 2024
Henry Mayo Volunteers 2024

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is recognizing its valued volunteers during National Volunteer Week April 21-27. Over 250 volunteers — adult, teen and canine— give generously of their time every day to assist Henry Mayo’s patients, visitors, staff and physicians. Since the hospital opened its doors nearly 50 years ago, volunteers have given over a million hours of service.

“We appreciate our volunteers every day of the year, and we are excited to celebrate them during National Volunteer Week,” said April Garcia, Manager of Volunteer Services at Henry Mayo. “Our volunteers assist in various units throughout the hospital and selflessly provide their time to help our staff. We are extremely grateful for their steadfast support and for the care they provide to our community.”

National Volunteer Week is an opportunity to recognize the impact volunteers have and to thank them for lending their time and energy to make a difference in their communities. Started in 1974, President Richard Nixon established National Volunteer Week with an executive order as a way to recognize the efforts of volunteers in the U.S. Since then, each president has issued a proclamation during the third week of April to honor volunteers.

This weeklong event has become a nationwide effort to urge people to get out and volunteer in their own communities.

“The time and dedication our volunteers give to the Henry Mayo staff and patients is priceless,” said Marlee Lauffer, president of the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation. “They help inspire and deliver optimal health and wellness to our community.”

Please consider the many ways you can make a difference through volunteering. For more information, visit henrymayo.com/volunteer.

###

About Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital:

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is a 357-bed not-for-profit acute care hospital serving the Santa Clarita Valley since 1975. The hospital recently opened a new patient tower that includes 90 private patient rooms and a new Center for Women and Newborns, also with all private rooms. Henry Mayo is an Advanced Primary Stroke Center and a STEMI Receiving Center. The hospital features state-of-the-art inpatient facilities, a neonatal intensive care unit, catheterization lab, infusion center, breast center and an outpatient surgery center. Additional services include cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, intensive care, neonatal intensive care, maternity, surgery, nursing, wound care, spine and joint, behavioral health, and acute rehab, as well as cancer, imaging, lab, digestive, respiratory services and physical and occupational therapies. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is located at 23845 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355-2083. For more information, visit henrymayo.com or call (661) 200-2000.
Ken Striplin | Visit Skyline Ranch Park – Santa Clarita’s Newest Amenity
As city manager for 12 years now and a longtime resident of Santa Clarita, I am always proud to see how our community continues to grow.
Ken Striplin | Visit Skyline Ranch Park – Santa Clarita’s Newest Amenity
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, April 22 - Sunday, April 28.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions
LASD Deputy Dies Months After Pitchess Shooting Range Explosion
A Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy, who was severely injured in October after an explosion and fire at a Pitchess Detention Center mobile shooting range, died Saturday, LASD announced Sunday.
LASD Deputy Dies Months After Pitchess Shooting Range Explosion
Today in SCV History (April 22)
1974 - Gov. Ronald Reagan speaks at dedication of COC's first permanent building, the William G. Bonelli Instructional Resource Center [story]
Ronald Reagan
Today in SCV History (April 21)
1994 - Sand Canyon homeowner Eddie Murray sets MLB record for switch-hit home runs in games (11 times) [story]
Eddie Murray
Today in SCV History (April 20)
1874 - First train out of L.A. to reach new town of San Fernando; Newhall 2 years later [story]
train tunnel
May 10: Second Annual SCV Military Spouse Appreciation Event
Hello Auto Group has announced its partnership with the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative for the second annual Military Spouse Appreciation Event. This event, dedicated to honoring military spouses, will take place on Military Spouse Appreciation Day Friday, May 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Anthony Vince Nail Spa at 24250 Town Center Drive #140, Valencia, CA 91355.
May 10: Second Annual SCV Military Spouse Appreciation Event
May 16: VIA Adds County Leader to Workforce Development Speakers List
The Valley Industry Association of Santa Clarita is set to ignite innovation and transformation with its VIA Workforce Development Conference 2024 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Thursday, May 16. Jorge Marquez, chairman of the Los Angeles County Workforce Development Board, has been added to the list of speakers appearing at the event. He will serve as the opening speaker at the conference.
May 16: VIA Adds County Leader to Workforce Development Speakers List
May 5: ‘Free to Be Me Festival’ at West Creek Park
The city of Santaw Clarita will host the Free To Be Me Festival for its third year at an exciting new location. On Sunday, May 5, from noon to 3 p.m., celebrate Santa Clarita’s special needs communities and their families at West Creek Park, 24247 Village Circle Drive, Valencia, CA 91354.
May 5: ‘Free to Be Me Festival’ at West Creek Park
L.A. County Offers Help for Workers of 99 Cents Only Stores
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity and its regional partners have held the first of several upcoming rapid response events to urgently connect soon-to-be laid off local workers, impacted by the recent bankruptcy and closure of dozens of local 99 Cents Only Stores, to critical workforce services.
L.A. County Offers Help for Workers of 99 Cents Only Stores
Foster Youth Access Banking Program Available in L.A. County
Youth in Los Angeles County foster care as young as 13 can open their own checking and savings accounts without an adult co-owner through the Youth Access Banking program.
Foster Youth Access Banking Program Available in L.A. County
April 23: City Council to Discuss Measure H Funds, Traffic Improvements
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, April 23 at 6 p.m. The council will meet at City Hall, City Council Chambers, Items on the agenda include: Measure H funding, awarding construction contracts for traffic improvements and updating criteria for speed hump installation or removal.
April 23: City Council to Discuss Measure H Funds, Traffic Improvements
April 27: Day at The Rocks Family Fun Event
Visit Vasquez Rock Natural Area and Nature Center for a Day at The Rocks, a family fun event and tribal celebration of the Village of Mapipinga. A Day at The Rocks will be held Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
April 27: Day at The Rocks Family Fun Event
Princess Cruises Postpones Delivery of Star Princess, Inaugural Cruises Cancelled
Princess Cruises, headquartered in Valencia, and ship builder Fincantieri of Monfalcone, Italy have announced the mutual decision to postpone the delivery of the next Sphere Class ship, Star Princess.
Princess Cruises Postpones Delivery of Star Princess, Inaugural Cruises Cancelled
Today in SCV History (April 19)
1880 - Pico Oil Spring Mine Section 2 patented by R.F. Baker and Edward F. Beale [story]
E.F. Beale
TMU Men’s Golf Places 2nd, Women 5th at GSAC Championships
The Master's University men's golf team shot a 13-under 275 to finish second at the Golden State Athletic Conference Men's Golf Championships held at Briarwood Country Club in Sun City West, Ariz.
TMU Men’s Golf Places 2nd, Women 5th at GSAC Championships
April 27: Drug Take Back Day at SCV Sheriff’s Station
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station Station deputies will be taking part in the “DEA National Drug Take Back Day,” Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in front of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, located at 26201 Golden Valley Road.
April 27: Drug Take Back Day at SCV Sheriff’s Station
April 30: COC Hosts Nonprofit Community Resource Fair
The College of the Canyons Center for Civic and Community Engagement—in collaboration with COC’s Golden Z Club—invites the community to attend the Nonprofit Community Resource Fair on Tuesday, April 30.
April 30: COC Hosts Nonprofit Community Resource Fair
SCVNews.com