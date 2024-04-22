Henry Mayo Celebrating National Volunteer Week

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is recognizing its valued volunteers during National Volunteer Week April 21-27. Over 250 volunteers — adult, teen and canine— give generously of their time every day to assist Henry Mayo’s patients, visitors, staff and physicians. Since the hospital opened its doors nearly 50 years ago, volunteers have given over a million hours of service.

“We appreciate our volunteers every day of the year, and we are excited to celebrate them during National Volunteer Week,” said April Garcia, Manager of Volunteer Services at Henry Mayo. “Our volunteers assist in various units throughout the hospital and selflessly provide their time to help our staff. We are extremely grateful for their steadfast support and for the care they provide to our community.”

National Volunteer Week is an opportunity to recognize the impact volunteers have and to thank them for lending their time and energy to make a difference in their communities. Started in 1974, President Richard Nixon established National Volunteer Week with an executive order as a way to recognize the efforts of volunteers in the U.S. Since then, each president has issued a proclamation during the third week of April to honor volunteers.

This weeklong event has become a nationwide effort to urge people to get out and volunteer in their own communities.

“The time and dedication our volunteers give to the Henry Mayo staff and patients is priceless,” said Marlee Lauffer, president of the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation. “They help inspire and deliver optimal health and wellness to our community.”

Please consider the many ways you can make a difference through volunteering. For more information, visit henrymayo.com/volunteer.

