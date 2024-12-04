header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 4
1962- Actress and future Soledad Canyon big-cat rescuer Tippi Hedren, "Hitchcock's New Grace Kelly," makes cover of Look magazine for upcoming thriller, "The Birds" [story]
Tippi Hedren
Buckstead, CEO of Child & Family Center, Appointed to County Interagency Council
| Tuesday, Dec 3, 2024

Nikki BucksteadThe Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s nomination of Nikki Buckstead, CEO of Child & Family Center, to serve on the Los Angeles County Interagency Council on Child Abuse and Neglect (ICAN).

This esteemed appointment recognizes Buckstead’s leadership and her dedication to improving the lives of vulnerable children and families in Los Angeles County.

ICAN is a council dedicated to enhancing the lives of at-risk children and families served by the Child Welfare and Protection systems. The council’s mission is achieved through interdisciplinary collaboration, program development, accountability and advocacy. By bringing together representatives from various government agencies and non-government organizations, ICAN facilitates the sharing of information, strengthens relationships, and identifies key issues to develop innovative solutions. ICAN’s efforts have led to significant accomplishments, including statewide legislative changes, the implementation of an electronic information-sharing database and the production of comprehensive annual reports.

In this role, Buckstead will join a distinguished panel of leaders, including directors of L.A. County’s Departments of Mental Health, Children’s Services, Parks and Recreation and Social Services. Other members include the Superintendent of the Los Angeles United School District, the L.A. County District Attorney, county law enforcement and judicial representatives, the California Attorney General and the United States Attorney. Together, they will collaborate to improve services and outcomes for children and families across the county.

“Nikki’s appointment to the L.A. County Interagency Council on Child Abuse and Neglect (ICAN) by Supervisor Kathryn Barger is a testament to her profound dedication and unwavering commitment to protecting and uplifting vulnerable children and families,” said Bill Cooper, Chair of the Child & Family Center’s Board of Directors. “Throughout her career, Nikki has demonstrated an extraordinary ability to combine compassion with action, ensuring that systems of care are effective and deeply humane. Her purpose-driven work has consistently centered on creating safer environments, advocating for preventative measures and empowering those impacted by abuse and neglect. This appointment is a natural extension of her lifelong mission to make a meaningful difference, underscoring her leadership and advocacy in this field.”

For more information about Buckstead and the Child & Family Center, please visit www.childfamilycenter.org.

To learn more about the L.A. County Interagency Council on Child Abuse and Neglect, visit www.lachildabusecouncils.org.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Nathan Hochman Sworn In As New L.A. County District Attorney

Nathan Hochman Sworn In As New L.A. County District Attorney
Tuesday, Dec 3, 2024
Nathan Hochman, a former federal prosecutor and Assistant U.S. Attorney General, was sworn in Tuesday, Dec. 3 as the 44th District Attorney of Los Angeles County.
FULL STORY...

Buckstead, CEO of Child & Family Center, Appointed to County Interagency Council

Buckstead, CEO of Child & Family Center, Appointed to County Interagency Council
Tuesday, Dec 3, 2024
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s nomination of Nikki Buckstead, CEO of Child & Family Center, to serve on the Los Angeles County Interagency Council on Child Abuse and Neglect (ICAN).
FULL STORY...

Barger Becomes Chair of Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors

Barger Becomes Chair of Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors
Tuesday, Dec 3, 2024
Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger started her term as Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors for 2024-2025 on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
FULL STORY...

Schiavo Offers Relief, Relocation Bills for Those Impacted by Chiquita Canyon Landfill

Schiavo Offers Relief, Relocation Bills for Those Impacted by Chiquita Canyon Landfill
Tuesday, Dec 3, 2024
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) was sworn in on Monday, Dec. 2 in Sacramento to represent Assembly District 40, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, Castaic, Northwest San Fernando Valley and North Sylmar.
FULL STORY...

LA Metro I-5 North County Enhancements Project Construction Update

LA Metro I-5 North County Enhancements Project Construction Update
Thursday, Nov 28, 2024
LA Metro’s I-5 North County Enhancements Project recently held a Construction Update community meeting via Zoom. Officials presented an outline of recent and upcoming activities over the next 2-3 months
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Dec. 4)
1962- Actress and future Soledad Canyon big-cat rescuer Tippi Hedren, "Hitchcock's New Grace Kelly," makes cover of Look magazine for upcoming thriller, "The Birds" [story]
Tippi Hedren
Nathan Hochman Sworn In As New L.A. County District Attorney
Nathan Hochman, a former federal prosecutor and Assistant U.S. Attorney General, was sworn in Tuesday, Dec. 3 as the 44th District Attorney of Los Angeles County.
Nathan Hochman Sworn In As New L.A. County District Attorney
Buckstead, CEO of Child & Family Center, Appointed to County Interagency Council
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s nomination of Nikki Buckstead, CEO of Child & Family Center, to serve on the Los Angeles County Interagency Council on Child Abuse and Neglect (ICAN).
Buckstead, CEO of Child & Family Center, Appointed to County Interagency Council
Dec. 14: Ken & Joe’s Season of Giving Winter Charity Event
Ken & Joe’s Second "Season of Giving Winter Charity Event" will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the dealership's location at 21618 Golden Triangle Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Dec. 14: Ken & Joe’s Season of Giving Winter Charity Event
Barger Becomes Chair of Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors
Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger started her term as Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors for 2024-2025 on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
Barger Becomes Chair of Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors
Dec. 20: Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra Presents ‘Carnival of the Animals’
Experience the magic of live music and animated visuals at the Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra’s "Carnival of the Animals" concert, Friday, Dec. 20, 6 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.
Dec. 20: Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra Presents ‘Carnival of the Animals’
SCV Chamber Business Choice Awards Nominations are Open
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced nominations are officially open for the Santa Clarita Valley Business Choice Awards and will remain open till Tuesday, Dec. 31.
SCV Chamber Business Choice Awards Nominations are Open
Schiavo Offers Relief, Relocation Bills for Those Impacted by Chiquita Canyon Landfill
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) was sworn in on Monday, Dec. 2 in Sacramento to represent Assembly District 40, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, Castaic, Northwest San Fernando Valley and North Sylmar.
Schiavo Offers Relief, Relocation Bills for Those Impacted by Chiquita Canyon Landfill
Dec. 9: Public Invited to Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Valencia Community Center
The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to the ribbon cutting ceremony of the new Valencia Community Center on Monday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. at Valencia Summit Park.
Dec. 9: Public Invited to Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Valencia Community Center
Valladares Introduces ‘Home for Heroes Act’ on Her First Day in Office
On her first day in office, Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) introduced Senate Bill 23, to provide meaningful support for California’s disabled veteran homeowners.
Valladares Introduces ‘Home for Heroes Act’ on Her First Day in Office
Today in SCV History (Dec. 3)
1887 - Prohibitionist Henry Needham purchases land in Newhall, attempts to establish "dry" colony [story]
H.C. Needham
SNAP Sports Seeks Support on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3
As the holiday season nears, SNAP Sports, (Special Needs Athletes and Peers), is excited to participate in Giving Tuesday, a global day of giving back, on Dec. 3.
SNAP Sports Seeks Support on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3
CSUN on The Hollywood Reporter’s List of Top 20 Music Schools
California State University, Northridge’s Department of Music has been named one of the top 20 music schools by The Hollywood Reporter alongside schools such as The Juilliard School, the University of Southern California and Berklee College of Music.
CSUN on The Hollywood Reporter’s List of Top 20 Music Schools
Get a Flu, COVID Shot to Boost Family Immunity During the Holidays
The California Department of Public Health is reminding the public that holiday gatherings can lead to holiday colds and to get vaccinated against influenza, COVID-19 and other winter viruses to protect yourself and loved ones this winter.
Get a Flu, COVID Shot to Boost Family Immunity During the Holidays
COC’s Torres Named De Anza College President
Dr. Omar Torres, who serves as chief instructional officer at College of the Canyons, has been named President of De Anza College, effective Friday, Jan. 3, 2025.
COC’s Torres Named De Anza College President
Dec. 2-8: Six Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Dec. 2 to Sunday, Dec. 8.
Dec. 2-8: Six Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Jan. 20: SCAA Hosts Pastels Artist Virginia Kamhi
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will host its monthly meeting on Monday, Jan. 20 at Barnes and Noble.
Jan. 20: SCAA Hosts Pastels Artist Virginia Kamhi
TMU’s Dyer Breaks Three NAIA Swim Records
The Master's University's Freshman Katherine Dyer officially broke three NAIA records while competing with school's men's and women's swim teams in the La Verne Winter Invitational Sunday, Nov. 24.
TMU’s Dyer Breaks Three NAIA Swim Records
Embark on a Festive Journey With the Holiday Light Tour
Grab your coziest coat, holiday spirit and join Santa Clarita Transit on the annual Holiday Light Tour.
Embark on a Festive Journey With the Holiday Light Tour
COC Men’s Hoops Ends Skid 99-71 Over Long Beach City
College of the Canyons men's basketball snapped its losing streak with a 99-71 win over visiting Long Beach City College in a convincing team effort at Lee Smelser Court on Friday, Nov. 22.
COC Men’s Hoops Ends Skid 99-71 Over Long Beach City
Today in SCV History (Dec. 2)
1972 - Five wounded in Vagos biker gang shooting at Curtis & JoAnne Darcy's Acton '49er Saloon [story]
Darcys 49er
Today in SCV History (Dec. 1)
1929 - Saugus train robber Thomas Vernon apprehended in Pawnee, Okla. [story]
Tom Vernon
Today in SCV History (Nov. 30)
2013 - Actor Paul Walker ("Fast & Furious" movies) dies in a fiery car crash in the Valencia Industrial Center [story]
Paul Walker
Hearts for Heroes Campaign at Child & Family
This holiday season, you can make a meaningful impact on the lives of children and families facing mental health, substance use, or domestic violence issues. Your generous contributions can provide essential support, helping those in need find hope and healing.
Hearts for Heroes Campaign at Child & Family
SCVNews.com