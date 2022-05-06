CalArts 2022 Producers’ Show Returns to the Big Screen at Geffen Theater

California Institute of the Arts Character Animation Producers’ Show, presented by the School of Film/Video, returned in-person on May 4 for the first time in three years at the David Geffen Theater at Academy Museum in Los Angeles. The screening featured a selection of 27 student films juried by the Character Animation faculty.

CalArts President Ravi Rajan, Provost Tracie Costantino, School of Film/Video Dean Abigail Severance, Character Animation Program Director Maija Burnett and Associate Director Steve Brown offered opening remarks. Each speaker thanked the students for their resilience and commitment to filmmaking throughout the pandemic.

Guests of honor for the event were Mike Rianda (Film/Video 2011) and Jeff Rowe (Film/Video 2011), directors and writers of the Academy Award-nominated sci-fi comedy “The Mitchells vs. The Machines.” The duo reminisced on their time at CalArts and offered encouragement to students saying they are the “vanguard of the animation industry.”

Rianda and Rowe announced the three student award winners:

Walter and Gracie Lantz Animation Prize: “Operago” by Rayna Buxton

Vimeo Award: “Everything Must Go” by Alisha Liu

Peer’s Pick Award: “Detective Alice and the Inside Game” by Kyky Yang

The full screening program included:

“Midnight Garden” by Sapphira Chen

“The Twins” by Michelle Tang

“Grandma Rosi” by Maya McMahon

“Aki” by Wanci Hua

“Elif: Chapter 1” by Ladin Kazman

“Night Cruise” by Claire Seckler

“The Best Ham Sandwich According to a Fish” by Jessica Xu

“Parfum Abricot” by Zoé Lacau

“After the Rain” by Chelsea Li

“mr. sun” by Christina Wu

“C R O S S I N G” by Xai Yaj

“GHENT ALTARPIECE” by Lewis Tarver

“Lift You Up” by Kim McMahon

“The Witch​” by Katharine Doescher

“Lost Souls” by Christina Giordano

“homebody” by Sophia Du

“TIGER.” by Lyly Hoang

“Warm Welcome​” by Anya Butler, X.K. Balashov, Janelle Feng, Mu’izza Nur Rahman, Michelle Cheng, Ken Kamau, Izabella Anguiano Jacobs, and Jasper Wang

“The Vending Machine” by Sumin Cho

“Something Fishy” by Christina Woo

“Blast Off” by Kelly Wang

“I Am A Fish” by Joy Chung

“The Balcony” by Anya Martin

“The Pretty Duckling” by Justine King

The Producers’ Show was the final event of the 2022 School of Film/Video Showcase, which presented special screenings by student films from each of the four programs, including the Character Animation Open Show, which was held on the CalArts campus April 22-23.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...