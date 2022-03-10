CalArts Senior Wins One Earth Young Filmmakers Animation Contest

Uploaded: , Thursday, Mar 10, 2022

By Press Release

A California Institute of the Arts senior, Jingqi Zhang, won first prize for Animation in the annual One Earth Young Filmmakers Contest. The prize comes with a $1,000 cash award.

Zhang’s film “Hopper’s Day” is a five-minute animation about competition for resources in a world of predation. Water is a precious resource in an abandoned quarry, where a small grasshopper competes for access with an army of ants while trying to avoid a hungry crow and lizard. The water Hopper wants is not just a selfish desire but for a glorious garden oasis hidden in an old boot. A lush musical score begins when water finally reaches the garden, where flowers miraculously emerge.

Each winner receives a matching grant to donate to a non-profit that supports the theme of their film. Zhang chose to split her $1,000 between Food & Water Watch and the Environmental Law & Policy Center.

“Hopper’s Day” will premiere in a free, online event, the Young Filmmakers Contest Awards Celebration, Saturday, March 12, at 1 p.m. Register here.

The Young Filmmakers Contest asks young people from grade three through age 25 to create a three to eight minute environmental film that inspires change or action. Animated or stop-motion films can be a minimum of 45 seconds long.

Prizes are awarded at the elementary school, middle school, high school, college and post-grad levels, with additional prizes for animation and for creativity. Two new Environmental Activism Awards were added this year.

The contest is part of the One Earth Film Festival. For more information visit One Earth Film Festival.

No Comments for : CalArts Senior Wins One Earth Young Filmmakers Animation Contest


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Five Point Inks Seven-Year Sponsorship Deal with The Cube

    Five Point Inks Seven-Year Sponsorship Deal with The Cube

    57 mins ago
  • Supervisors Mitchell, Kuehl Back Proposed Plans for Permanent Camp Scott Facility

    Supervisors Mitchell, Kuehl Back Proposed Plans for Permanent Camp Scott Facility

    3 hours ago
  • CalArts Senior Wins One Earth Young Filmmakers Animation Contest

    CalArts Senior Wins One Earth Young Filmmakers Animation Contest

    4 hours ago
  • April 22: How the West was Won Charity Shoot for Carousel Ranch

    April 22: How the West was Won Charity Shoot for Carousel Ranch

    4 hours ago
  • March 12: Volunteers Needed for Crest-to-Coast Trail Workday

    March 12: Volunteers Needed for Crest-to-Coast Trail Workday

    5 hours ago
  • ‘Little Women: The Musical’ Opens March 12 at CTG

    ‘Little Women: The Musical’ Opens March 12 at CTG

    5 hours ago
  • New Fresh Coat Painters Franchise Comes to Santa Clarita

    New Fresh Coat Painters Franchise Comes to Santa Clarita

    6 hours ago
  • EPA Restores California’s Ability to Set Own Emission Standards

    EPA Restores California’s Ability to Set Own Emission Standards

    6 hours ago
  • April 30: Day at the Rocks Family Event

    April 30: Day at the Rocks Family Event

    8 hours ago
  • Motorists Advised to Prepare for 45-Day Ramp Closures on I-210

    Motorists Advised to Prepare for 45-Day Ramp Closures on I-210

    9 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.